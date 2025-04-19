Finally, after years of waiting, CM Punk will get his main event at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. But will he win in his first time closing out the WWE WrestleMania match card?

Punk's marquee triple threat is not the only important matchup. As of the time of this writing, seven matches are planned for the first night of the two-night extravaganza.

WWE WrestleMania 41 match card and predictions

Below is the full match card for WWE WrestleMania 41 match card. Note: The official order has not been unveiled, though Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins will close the show. Predicted winners are bolded.

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar; c) vs. the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

vs. the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

vs. El Grande Americano Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

vs. Naomi United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

vs. Charlotte Flair CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

CM Punk's first WWE WrestleMania main event

The match: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

It took him over a decade, leaving for a stint in UFC and joining WWE's main competitor, but Punk finally gets to main event WrestleMania.

He will face two of the biggest stars in the company, Reigns and Rollins. However, it seems unlikely he will win in his first show-closing match, even despite his popularity.

The Paul Heyman factor is going to weigh heavily into the finish. Sure, Heyman could betray Reigns fully and help Punk win, but everyone has forgotten about Rollins, who arguably has the most impressive WrestleMania resume out of all three Superstars.

There will be a lot of stare-offs, plenty of Heyman tension, and likely a swerve finish where Rollins sneaks into the action and hits a Curb Stomp for the win. Whether or not he walks out with Heyman by his side remains to be seen.

Final prediction: Seth Rollins beats CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Does Jey Uso finally earn his “Main Event” mantle?

The match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE forced themselves into a corner by having Jey Uso win the Royal Rumble. It was a massive twist, sure, but he was not going to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Gunther, who never fails to put on five-star matches, has had an underwhelming reign with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, it will come to an end at the hands of Uso. Last year, Gunther had his 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign ended by Sami Zayn, the ultimate underdog.

Gunther plays the part well. The “Ring General” is the perfect foil for any babyface WWE wants to push. He has done some of the best work of his career in the build to the match, but Uso has to win.

You can't call a guy “Main Event” Jey Uso without him winning a world championship. Like it or not, Uso is going to beat Gunther. If it doesn't happen at ‘Mania, it never will. Unfortunately, the decision comes after WWE backed themselves into

Final prediction: Jey Uso beats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

“Tiffy Time” vs. the “Queen”

The match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship

Until Tiffany Stratton stood up for herself in that infamous promo with Charlotte Flair, it seemed like WWE was going to have the “Queen” beat the young upstart for the Women's Championship.

However, Stratton has made the match 100 times more interesting. Flair is accustomed to winning championship gold after returning from hiatuses, but eventually, she has to put others over.

Sure, Stratton losing could make for an interesting character change, but a lot of titles are going to change hands, so why not have one remain with the reigning champ?

It's a toss-up, but I think Stratton wins because she has to. It is not the same situation as Uso vs. Gunther, but Stratton needs a definitive win to solidify her reign. Perhaps the program can go into the summer when Flair can reign atop WWE again. But it's “Tiffy Time” for now.

Final prediction: Tiffany Stratton retains the Women's Championship.

The best-built match of the WrestleMania 41 card

The match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Despite not having a title on the line, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi may be the best-built match on the WrestleMania 41 card. Naomi's heel turn has been well executed, and Cargill is a force to be reckoned with.

Last year, Cargill was teaming up with Naomi (and Bianca Belair). This year, she gets a featured singles match. Naomi can survive a loss as a heel, but if WWE wants to make Cargill the next big thing, she needs to go on an undefeated streak.

This is the first step in Cargill becoming a future world champion. She should be catapulted to the main event scene over the summer after WrestleMania 41.

Final prediction: Jade Cargill defeats Naomi.

Another new champion?

The match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

If there was going to be a squash match on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card, it was going to be Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Fatu is one of the most protected Superstars in the company. Despite how over Knight is, he is not going to beat Fatu. The new Bloodline will probably interfere in the match, and Knight will lose the United States Championship for a second time.

Final prediction: Jacob Fatu beats LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Why is this match on the WrestleMania 41 card?

The match: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar; c) vs. the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Championship

For some reason, WWE insisted on putting a tag team match on the WrestleMania 41 card. Instead of doing a fun six-pack challenge like WrestleMania 39, they are running the War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).

There has to be another reason for WWE slotting this match for the Showcase of the Immortals. While a Big E in-ring return seems unlikely, he may play a factor in the match.

The New Day will probably try heelish tactics to win the titles, but the War Raiders will continue their reign. They have bigger things to do, and the New Day's heel turn has been underwhelming. Unlike Uso beating Gunther, putting the titles on them will not salvage this run.

Final prediction: The War Raiders retain the World Tag Team Championship.

Will El Grande Americano reveal his identity?

The match: Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

One of the filler matches on the WrestleMania 41 card is Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano. Frankly, I don't care about the match, even if Mysterio was my favorite wrestler growing up.

Americano will reveal himself as Chad Gable afterward. Mysterio will thwart the attacks of American Made before hitting a 619 and splash for the win.

Final prediction: Rey Mysterio defeats El Grande Americano.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 starts at 7 pm EST on Saturday, April 19, 2025.