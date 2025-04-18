At this year's WWE WrestleMania 41, the “Voice of the Voiceless” CM Punk will get a special entrance with involvement from Living Colour.

On Friday, April 18, 2025, Living Colour will play a free concert at the 3rd Street Stage on Freemont Street in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to PWInsider, this is not a coincidence. There is a “99.9%” chance they will play Punk to the ring on Saturday, April 19, 2025, during WrestleMania 41.

Sources told PWInsider that the band playing the Las Vegas venue is for “the reasons you think,” meaning they will probably play “Cult of Personality” during the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Of course, they previously did this at WrestleMania 29 before Punk's match against The Undertaker. Similarly, Punk will be escorted to the ring by Paul Heyman this time around as well.

WWE star CM Punk's entrance at WrestleMania 41

A dozen years after they first did it, Living Colour will perform “Cult of Personality” live for Punk's entrance at WrestleMania 41. He is about to compete in his first WrestleMania main event, so WWE is pulling out all the stops.

Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a highly-anticipated triple threat match. He has been feuding with both for months, and it will come to a head in Las Vegas.

Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins will close out the first night of WrestleMania 41. Now that the annual event has been split into two nights, more Superstars get a chance to be in the main event. Last year, Rollins, Reigns, and Cody Rhodes pulled double-duty, with Reigns and Rhodes closing out both nights of the show.

Unfortunately, Punk missed WrestleMania 40 due to an injury caused by Drew McIntyre. He did commentate Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against McIntyre, ultimately costing the “Scottish Warrior” the belt five minutes after he won it.

Since 2011, Punk has used Living Colour's “Cult of Personality” as his entrance music. He previously used “This Fire Burns” in WWE for years before making the change.

The change occurred during his WWE Championship reign. He recently beat John Cena for the title, and he returned to the company with new music.

He would continue to use it through the rest of his time in WWE. When he returned to professional wrestling in 2021 with AEW, he continued using it.

Punk eventually came back to WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series: WarGames with the song. However, it was a re-recorded version of “Cult of Personality.” He did this so the band would get paid for WWE licensing the song, not the label.