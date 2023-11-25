After throwing his hat in with Judgment Day for WarGames at Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre disputed the claim that he's turned heel.

When Drew McIntyre turned heel mere weeks before Survivor Series, it turned heads around the WWE Universe.

Sure, McIntyre was shading in that direction for some time, as he'd become increasingly upset with how his beef with The Bloodline was being treated by the rest of the RAW locker room, but by turning on Seth Rollins and the rest of Cody Rhodes' babyface WarGames team, opting to instead side with Judgment Day at Survivor Series in Chicago, fans felt as though the “Scottish Warrior” was going to the dark side completely with no going back any time soon.

… or is he? That's right, taking to social media in the lead-up to Survivor Series, McIntyre noted that, in his opinion, there is no heel turn; he's just a real person who is done taking the trash he's been given.

“‘The best heel turns are the justified ones.' Who’s a heel? Who’s a bad guy? Are we not watching the show and not keeping up with things? Do I have to spell things out even more simply? If you’re a fan of mine, like I said on RAW, you get it. You understand. If you don’t, and if you’ve turned your back on me, if you feel a certain way about me, you weren’t a fan in the first place, or you just haven’t been watching closely or half-closely because it feels pretty obvious to me, or have a short-term memory or it’s fun to say ‘Yeet’ and do this [mocks Jey Uso’s taunt], which it is, but it doesn’t change the facts,” Drew McIntyre said on social media via Fightful.

“That’s all I do is tell the truth. I’m a real person, wrapped into a real situation with someone who showed up in my backyard, who was part of trauma from the worst part of my career, which led to the worst moment of my career. So I’m dealing with it now, doing what a lot of people wish they could do and I can do, being a WWE superstar, kick someone’s arse who wronged. Point out the truth, be met with, not a rebuttal but a Yeet Yeet YeetDown, which is fun to say, but it’s not exactly replying to the facts that were presented. Nonetheless, don’t care. Got him in a cage, still the same guy. My fans get it. Whatever. I’m going to keep being me, keep kicking arse, and eventually get back to that world title with people in the crowd. Simple.”

Whoa, well, there you go, folks; McIntyre isn't a heel, he's just being real and doesn't care who he offends on his way to getting where he wants to be. Heck, in McIntyre's opinion, he actually thinks the fans not only get it but are on his side, which is a scary thought from a man who has broken from the norm to go at it on his own.

Eric Bischoff believes Drew McIntyre is built to be a WWE heel.

Speaking of Drew McIntyre's heel turn, which, in his opinion, didn't happen, Eric Bischoff noted on his 83 Weeks podcast that WWE is doing the right thing in giving the “Scottish Warrior” a shot as a bad guy on RAW, as he feels as though the former “Chosen One” was miscast as a babyface in a Roman Reigns championship run world.

“I do. I’ve always been a fan of Drew’s. His initial run with WWE, and then he was let go. I was on a couple independent shows with him in the UK. Just a classy guy, and a great performer, but perhaps like Ronda Rousey previously in WWE, he may not have been cast in the best role as a babyface,” Eric Bischoff said via Fightful.

“I’m anxious to see what he’s capable of as a heel. Let’s be honest, as much as I respect him and like him, he never really connected as that babyface champion. He had some things against him. I know it was [during the] COVID era, [didn’t have] the crowd reaction to kind of help put you up over the top, and give you the credibility that a champion should have. That’s just bad timing. But I’m looking forward to seeing him in that heel role because he’s a phenomenal performer, he’s got the right look, he’s got the voice, he’s physical. He can perform in the ring. So maybe a fresh paint of coat will do him justice.”

Alright, while Bischoff may be correct that McIntyre could be a better heel than a babyface, it's hard to argue that his good guy run was bad, as fans loved him during the pandemic even though he ultimately lost the title before fans could celebrate his title run. Still, it's exciting to see what this new run will look like, as McIntyre brings a realness to the heel game that has been missing as of late, especially since he thinks he isn't being a heel at all.