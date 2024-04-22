Buckle up and brace yourselves for more chaotic matches as the mutants of X-Men 97 are heading into Rocket League. Players will now be able to drive around the field dressed as their favorite superheroes. Since the game's launch in 2015, Psyonix treated fans with a plethora of crossovers featuring some of the most iconic characters and franchises in history. Some of these notable names feature Sweet Tooh from Twisted Metal, the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future, and plenty more.
Having that in mind, it's no surprise that players are still getting crossover events in 2024. Now with Professor X's group of super mutants coming to Rocket League, many might be wondering what they should expect in this event. Here's everything you need to know about the X-Men 97 crossover event.
X-Men 97 x Rocket League – Rewards, Items, and More
X-Men 97 Rocket League Event Trailer
Starting April 23, 2024, Rocket League players will be able to participate in the X-Men 97 crossover event. The event will last for two weeks, which means it will end exactly on May 7, 2024. Throughout this period, players will undertake challenges that reward them with items inspired by MARVEL Animation's Disney+ series. Players can collect a plethora of items similarly designed according to their favorite mutant. These mutated heroes include Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Magneto, Rogue, Storm, and Wolverine.
X-Men 97 Crossover Rewards
During the two weeks, players will have a series of challenges to complete in order to unlock the following:
- Blackbird Topper
- Cerebro Topper
- Sentinel Head Topper
- X-Men Player Banner
- Wolverine Player Banner
- Magneto Player Banner
- X-Men Wheels
- Gambit Decal
- Jubilee's Pyrotechnic Energy Boost
- Marvel Crackle Trail
Purchasable Items
Like many other crossover franchises before it, X-Men 97 items are going to be available for players to purchase in the item shop. Players will have two bundles to choose from namely the X-Men Mega Bundle and X-Men Mega Bundle + Fennec. Here's a full list of items in each bundle and how much they cost:
X-Men Mega Bundle (1,500 Credits)
- Cyclops Fennec Decal
- Rogue Breakout Decal
- Storm Breakout Decal
- Jean Grey Dominus Decal
- Magneto Dominus Decal
- Jubilee Octane Decal
- Wolverine Octane Decal
- Cyclops' Optic Blast Boost
- Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion (Also available separately for 800 Credits)
- Mutant Brotherhood Wheels (Also available separately for 400 Credits)
X-Men Mega Bundle + Fennec (2,000 Credits)
- Cyclops Fennec Decal
- Rogue Breakout Decal
- Storm Breakout Decal
- Jean Grey Dominus Decal
- Magneto Dominus Decal
- Jubilee Octane Decal
- Wolverine Octane Decal
- Cyclops' Optic Blast Boost
- Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion (Also available separately for 800 Credits)
- Mutant Brotherhood Wheels (Also available separately for 400 Credits)
- Fennec Car Body (Saffron) (Also available separately for 700 Credits)
Lastly, players looking for a cheaper option can purchase the X-Men Decal Pack, which unlocks all decals mentioned in the X-Men Mega Bundle. The Decal Pack costs 1,000 credits only. If a player has zero credits in their Rocket League account, the best option is to purchase 1,100 credits which costs approximately $10.
Unfortunately for those who are interested in getting the X-Men Mega Bundle only, the next option in the credits store is 3,000 credits. These players can instead purchase 1,100 credits and the cheapest option with 500 credits, bringing the total cost to a little over $15. As for Mega Bundle + Fennec buyers, we suggest purchasing 3,000 credits costing $25. For just $5 more, players can enjoy an extra 900 credits instead of purchasing two orders of 1,100 credits.
For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.