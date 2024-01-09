The actor was just 42.

Sad news to report as actor Adan Canto, who appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past, has died at 42 from appendiceal cancer.

In the 2014 MCU movie, he played Sunspot, Variety reports.

Adan Canto passes away at the age 42

He was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico. Before acting, he wanted to be a musician and wrote songs for several films and Mexican television shows.

From there, he began to land acting gigs.

Estrado de Gracia was his first television role in 2009. He then got bigger parts, such as in The Cleaning Lady, where he starred as Arman Morales, a gangster. Eventually, in 2013, he got a gig on Fox in the crime drama The Following with Kevin Bacon. The actor also had roles on ABC’s Mixology and Netflix’s Narcos. On Designated Survivor, he played Vice President Aaron Shore opposite Kiefer Sutherland, who was U.S. President Tom Kirkman.

Beyond acting, he directed. His two directorial films include Before Tomorrow and The Shot.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment said, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife, Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

RIP Adan Canto.