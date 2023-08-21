Xbox Series X will soon have its own official console skins as Xbox Wire announces today that Xbox Series X Console Wraps are now available for pre-orders.

We’re excited to announce that Xbox Series X Console Wraps are launching this year, and pre-orders start today. There are three striking designs to choose from – a Starfield design and two camo colors to choose from, Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo. https://t.co/yHbI3MfuT2 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 21, 2023

Xbox Console Wraps will be launching later this year, featuring three different designs to choose from. A special Starfield skin is available that matches the previously-revealed Starfield Controller and Headset as well as two camouflage colors called Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo.

As described by Xbox Wire, these skins are “custom, precision fit,” designed to completely change the look of the console while also preserving the performance of the console by wrapping around important vents, and ports, and designed with airflow in mind. “Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure,” reads the announcement. “The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.”

Xbox Series X Console Wrap Starfield Version

The Starfield-inspired console wrap makes your console match the designs of the Starfield Controller and Headset by giving it a clean, white, technical design that calls out technical functionality, giving the wrap an additional practical purpose. The wrap has a soft smooth tactile cover and an internal fabric that has a “soft precision sheen with a silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability.”

This version of the wrap will be available on October 18, 2023, in the US, Canada, and Europe for $49.99, which you can already pre-order starting today.

Camouflage version

Meanwhile, the Camo versions are available for a cheaper price point of $44.99 USD and will be coming out in the US and Canada on November 10, and also match the designs of the Arctic and Mineral Camo controllers. Take note that only the Mineral Camo version will be made available in Europe. Just like the Starfield design, these two new coats add texture to your console by having soft microfiber outside the fabric. The internal fabric likewise has the same soft precision sheen and stability-providing silicone gravity. These are also already available for pre-order.