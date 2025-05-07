We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. Without Steph Curry, the Warriors' defense managed to hold down the fort and win Game 1. Minnesota's offense crumbled, failing to come back as they lost the first game of the series. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Golden State Warriors will defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 118-109. Even without Steph Curry, the Warriors, led by Jimmy Butler, managed to shock the Timberwolves and win Game 2 of the series. A strong first half helped Golden State in keeping the Wolves at bay for Game 2. And although the Timberwolves cut a 14-point deficit down to 4 at one point, they failed to come back and win.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GSW 26 32 30 30 118 MIN 23 26 30 30 109

Jimmy Butler was explosive on the court, scoring 48 points while earning 10 rebounds and six assists in the win. The Warriors' offense was also very efficient, converting nearly 60% of their Field Goals. They'll need to continue to shoot accurately if they want to win this series and everything after.

Anthony Edwards scored 42 points in the loss along with five rebounds and five assists. Rudy Gobert supported with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists. But other than him and Mike Conley, nobody else scored more than 10 points. Minnesota played poorly when Bench players needed to come out and make an impact. We'll see if they can improve in Game 3.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Warriors STAT Timberwolves 46/91 (59%) Field Goals 39/80 (49%) 10/26 (38%) Three Pointers 11/33 (33%) 16/22 (73%) Free Throws 20/26 (77%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 8 39 Defensive Rebounds 38 6 Steals 5 1 Blocks 2 5 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (7) 13 Team Fouls 13

14 Biggest Lead 5 24:22 Time of Possession 23:36

With the win, the Warriors take a 2-0 lead in the series. Now, they head back home, where they can potentially close the series out back at home. But sweeping a tough Timberwolves team, especially without Curry, is unlikely. But taking a 2-0 lead to start goes a long way in advancing to the next round. We'll see what the Warriors do next in Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves now trail 0-2 and must travel to San Francisco for Games 3 & 4. It hasn't been a great start to the series, and Curry's injury hasn't slowed Golden State down one bit. Edwards and crew must figure out a way to tie the series up before they head back to Minnesota in Game 5. We'll see if they can start that process in Game 3.

That wraps up our Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

