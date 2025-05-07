We've got the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. Aaron Gordon's game-winner helped the Nuggets take a 1-0 lead in this exciting series. The Thunder may have lost Game 1, but they're primed and ready to bounce back in Game 2. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Denver Nuggets will defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 114-104. No need for a game-winning shot this time, as the Nuggets took a convincing lead at the end of the game. The Thunder played well, but a poor second quarter performance cost the team big time. They spent the rest of the game playing catch-up, which they failed to do in the end.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 27 21 26 30 114 OKC 25 24 23 40 104

Nikola Jokic scored 29 points while earning 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. Jamal Murray also helped out, scoring 21 points while earning four rebounds and three assists. Russell Westbrook played well off the bench, scoring 15 points while earning six assists. Overall, Denver played efficiently in all phases of the game.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander's triple-double performance (36-10-11) didn't seem to help the team secure a win in Game 2. Even with Jalen Williams adding in 22 points and six assists, OKC couldn't keep up after an ugly second quarter. Overall, the team played well, but they let Denver take too big of a lead at half, which hurt them in the end.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Nuggets STAT Thunder 40/89 (45%) Field Goals 40/83 (48%) 12/31 (39%) Three Pointers 7/20 (35%) 22/27 (81%) Free Throws 17/22 (77%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 11 37 Defensive Rebounds 42 9 Steals 4 1 Blocks 5 5 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (6) 13 Team Fouls 15

14 Biggest Lead 6 25:38 Time of Possession 22:20

With the win, the Nuggets now take a 2-0 lead in the series. Furthermore, they now head back home for Games 3 & 4, where they could potentially end the series. Ideally, they'd love to end this series fast to avoid any injuries. But against this tough Thunder team, we don't expect things to be so easy for Denver. We'll see what they can do when they head back home.

Meanwhile, the Thunder now trail 0-2 in this series. Things aren't looking great, especially after losing by a larger margin. However, this team is simply too talented to just let Denver walk over them until the end. Perhaps a change of scenery might help OKC find the footing they need to come back. We'll see if they can do so, starting with Game 3.

That wraps up our Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

