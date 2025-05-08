May 8, 2025 at 9:47 AM ET

A new Maximum Football Update just arrived, adding Couch Multiplayer, Hurry-Up Offense, improved Offensive Lines, and much more. Additionally, the developers shared a whole list of patch notes detailing several improvements. From Gameplay to Dynasty, to Animations and more, Maximum Football received a lot of love. Without further ado, let's dive right in and look at the Patch Notes.

Maximum Football Update Patch Notes For May, 2025

Want a look at the details of what's in today's patch? Here are the full patch notes! Spoiler: it's packed! Read it here. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/UW5NlJUbeg — Maximum Football (@MaxFootballGame) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before diving into the Patch notes, we'll go over the biggest changes in this new Maximum Football Update.

Firstly, Couch Multiplayer makes its way to the game, allowing you to play with your friends locally. Furthermore, the developers made big improvements to the offensive line play, allowing them to play much better and allow less sacks. Additionally, they added Offside Penalties and Hurry-Up Offensive formations while addressing various issues.

But the developers also released a huge list of patch notes:

Gameplay – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Onside kicks now work reliably even if you call a timeout after setting kick power, and crash‑related uniform syncing when joining sessions has been fixed.

Drill exercises (pass defense, hot routes, etc.) no longer get stuck after touchdown catches or when selecting plays.

Recovered‑punt touchdowns now correctly award possession

Added Star‑player indicator logic

Penalties are now observed by the rules engine, and AI will decline unnecessary penalties when they cost more yards.

“No‑Huddle” offenses and hurry‑up sequences no longer leave players in awkward formations or teleport defensive players.

Client‑side join logic was fixed so switching into coach mode—and other lobby privileges—don’t reset unexpectedly.

Exhibition‑mode stats challenges now track correctly (including two‑point conversions, missed kicks, and challenge progress), and match history statistics have been cleaned up.

Conversion kicks that miss no longer trigger a touchback, and delay‑of‑game positioning on extra‑point tries is now accurate.

Sideline players and coaches react dynamically—with animations and head tracking—to real time events like big plays and injuries.

Overtime coach suggestions now respect whether you’re allowed a conversion kick, and the new overtime ruleset is available in menu settings.

The play clock pauses during instant replays and auto‑rewind, with correct timing after turnovers and penalties (40 seconds NCAA, 25 seconds Pro).

Revamped substitutions, depth‑chart views, and challenge‑system upgrades.

Substitution panels now initialize properly.

Challenge values never go negative, and quest requirements update dynamically.

“Fair catch,” “pickup,” and “block” actions on punts are now handled correctly by both AI and user, and special hot‑route pass‑block options were added.

Expanded The profanity filter and whitelist fixes applied.

Post‑play cameras now offer multiple perspectives, and you can disable auto‑replay if you prefer.

Controller LED flashes, input handling during cinematics, and UI prompts (e.g., waiting‑for‑match, error pop‑ups) have been polished to avoid duplicates or misfires.

Practice‑mode improvements include stable previous‑play selection, non‑conflicting keybinds, and accurate replay behavior when skipping cut‑scenes.

Demo/test features were added for QA (e.g., forced practice‑map states, debug property flags) to facilitate easier testing of new match conditions.

Animations – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Tweaked the new “strider” movement animations and added smooth blendspaces for it.

Introduced a set of new coach animations.

Added various sideline behaviors

Updated block‑engagement montages in the animation database for smoother look.

Added notifies and sync markers to all new strider animations for better timing.

Applied Motion‑matching to all passing animations for more natural movement.

Refined the sprint animation based on design feedback.

Added new jump and 360‑turn catch animations to diversify receptions.

Adjusted open‑field blocking animations to look more dynamic.

Implemented diagonal QB movement animations so quarterbacks can move and pass on the run.

Polished several of the new catch animations and ensured they use the correct montage slots.

Fine‑tuned scramble (QB run) animations for better realism.

Introduced multiple new catch variations (CatchRun series and pump‑fake animations).

Slowed down post‑touchdown celebration animations for dramatic effect.

Improved sideline “messing with shoulder pads” and “helmet” idle behaviors on the bench.

Refined stationary QB and passing animations to blend more smoothly into movement.

Fixed bone‑orientation issues in kick‑catch animations so feet and hands align correctly.

Added quick‑pass variants and modified several existing quick‑pass animations.

Updated referee animations, including signals and idle behaviors.

Added “disappointment” animations for dropped catches.

Enhanced banking and locomotion animations to support the new speed‑management system.

Implemented foot‑lock prevention tags so characters don’t get stuck in place during catch transitions.

Fixed an issue where sideline players could spawn twice on client machines.

Disabled lower‑body locomotion when entering catch montages to avoid sliding feet.

Added a number of new stadium cinematics.

Dynasty – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Fixed several underlying issues so dynasty mode runs without errors.

Added dynasty‑specific upgrades for the challenge system.

Ensured all dynasty activities now trigger and record as intended.

Made a small UI tweak to improve consistency in the dynasty menus.

Corrected the team-selection logic to always load the right franchise.

Fixed various dynasty UI glitches across multiple screens, including roster, achievements, and settings panels.

Enabled you to view your team’s depth chart while spectating a dynasty game.

Updated overtime coach suggestions in dynasty to honor whether a conversion kick is allowed.

Began tracking your franchise’s active team during live gameplay events for better stats and logs.

Improved navigation so menu focus never gets stuck while moving through dynasty screens.

Applied general performance and stability fixes tied to dynasty progression and milestone events.

Updated injuries in dynasty mode.

Blocked user inputs during dynasty loading screens to prevent accidental selections and refined achievement tracking for “Match” and “Changed Up.”

Corrected two achievements (“Dealin’” and “Top of the Class”) so they unlock under the proper conditions.

MPL – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Reset local player data correctly if a client disconnects from the network.

Fixed various matchmaking errors that could recreate sessions incorrectly when offline.

Removed duplicate team options in ranked matchmaking.

Added two‑point conversion tracking for challenge progress.

Restored access to team‑option settings during MPL matchmaking.

Recorded match state on disconnects so abandoned games and penalties apply correctly.

Prevented matchmaking from advertising joinable sessions once you’ve left the queue.

Ensured presence information correctly disables during matchmaking.

Stopped penalty from firing improperly when accepting an invitation in queue.

Enabled alternate uniforms in MPL matches against the CPU.

Improved disconnect handling for hosts and clients, logging errors when sessions drop.

Fixed the “No Contest” prompt so it only appears once per player.

Allowed client users to trigger no‑huddle offense in MP matches.

Tweaked the penalization process to apply the right penalties in all cases.

Resolved issues where the rank‑up panel would fail to open.

Fixed errors in match‑loss recording when a disconnect happens.

Improved error handling when retrieving first‑time card rewards and suppressed “no reward” cases on disconnect.

Ensured the matchmaking UI deactivates properly once you leave the lobby.

Corrected leaderboard sorting and profile name references.

Added error handlers for client justice events and host quits.

Cleaned up misleading UI messages when a client disconnects from a hosted match.

Fixed starting kit assignment in MPL.

Refactored initial card object setup to run during challenge initialization.

Multiplayer – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Ensured custom team uniforms replicate correctly for all players online.

Enabled “Coach Mode” features to work properly in online exhibition matches.

After joining via an invite, restored permissions callbacks so you retain host or VIP privileges.

Prevented the host from being disconnected when an opponent quits an online exhibition (disconnects only apply in MPL).

Separated the grid layout and invite button so they no longer overlap or conflict.

Fixed local‑multiplayer banners so Player 1 and Player 2 show correctly in‑game.

Corrected star‑player tagging and rating calculations in multiplayer games.

Streamlined the local‑multiplayer replay start and finish flow, with corresponding UI tweaks.

Properly tear down online sessions at game end, and removed unnecessary penalty and error pop‑ups afterward.

Cleaned up sessions when network connectivity is lost to avoid lingering or broken connections.

Delayed initial session creation to prevent friends from joining too early during matchmaking.

Customization – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Fixed the mouthguard silhouette so it uses the correct material slot.

Ensured the “Alternate Uniform” button hides when you’re in player customization.

Corrected an issue where away teams sometimes showed the wrong uniform.

Adjusted cleat patterns so they display correctly.

Fine‑tuned the position of logos on pants.

Fixed the secondary UV mapping channel on the primary jersey mesh.

Added realistic dirt mask textures for gloves, helmets, wrist wraps, and finger tape.

Prevented custom logos from being validated multiple times in the same session to speed things up.

Made page‑left and page‑right thumbstick inputs move between custom logo pages.

Switched roster and team loading to fully asynchronous so custom teams and rosters load more reliably.

Updated the dirt‑application shader to pull data from the correct source, and added mouthguards to replay characters.

Fixed filter logic in the player customization browser so items show and hide correctly.

Corrected helmet pattern IDs so every design displays as intended.

Made sure the “Select Uniform” option keeps focus when navigating menus.

Fixed uniform names so they display properly in multiplayer team‑select screens.

Added context‑sensitive buttons for switching to alternate uniforms only when appropriate.

Mapped “Apply Uniform To All Players” and “Reset To Team Default” to the special-left controller button.

Fixed a pants‑logo mirroring bug so logos don’t flip unexpectedly.

Audio – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Added freshly recorded quarterback calls to the game.

Corrected the halftime “first down” commentary, which was triggering incorrectly when you started offense to begin the second half.

Made sure that when a quarterback scores a touchdown by running, it’s announced as a rushing TD.

Added newly recorded quarterback calls and polished their sound effects.

Prevented slide commentary from playing when the QB actually dives near the goal line.

Improved two‑point conversion voice lines:

No longer calls it “unsuccessful” if the runner is tackled in the end zone.

Still calls it “unsuccessful” on an incomplete pass.

Tweaked certain commentary lines to use “he” and avoid repeating player names too often.

Added a system to filter out inappropriate or duplicate commentary lines based on metadata before playback.

Adjusted the passing commentary for deep throws (“DeepPass”) and quick releases (“QuickPass”), and updated related animations.

Added weight‑training conversation

Tagged individual commentary lines with metadata to support smoother flow in upcoming features.

Improved audible related commentary.

Commentator now calls out an audible only once per down.

Player chatter for audibles now uses multiple voice actors, randomly chosen at game start and then kept consistent.

Finished adding and fixing get‑up celebration sounds and their animations.

Added a slight delay to audible commentary so it lines up better with player movement, and refined tackle and sack voice lines.

Fixed several mistriggered calls around punts, sacks, and slides—especially near the end zone—and updated the underlying database.

Enabled voice lines for time‑outs for both teams.

Added new variations of Dan’s juke, spin, and truck commentary lines.

Stopped “start of down” voice lines from firing too close to the goal line (so they don’t clash with “down and goal” lines).

Prevented “good run” commentary from playing on plays that lose yardage or end in turnovers.

Reorganized “down and goal” voice calls so Dan always responds to Garrett.

Added and refined penalty timing voice lines (e.g. “badly timed penalty”).

Merged some redundant commentary events (e.g. removing “yard‑line touchdown” in favor of existing kick‑return touchdown calls).

Updated voice calls for field‑goal formations, kickoffs, tackles, and catches.

Refactored how “down” and “goal” calls work so they only run on their specific downs.

Enabled the special “goal for the win” voice line when you’re kicking to win the game.

Added and fixed play‑clock commentary responses.

Updated open‑field detach and run‑to animations with matching voice lines.

Added voice calls for punts, onside kicks, punt returns, and QB slides.

Added voice lines for catch‑and‑run failures, fake‑pass reactions, and slowed plays.

Improved commentary cross‑fading by using two audio channels so that one line can begin fading in as the previous is fading out.

Allowed different punt commentary for fourth downs versus other downs.

Added general “filler” commentary that triggers during prolonged gameplay, unrelated to specific events.

Fixed a variety of multiplayer commentary issues (character abilities, touchdowns, tackles, downs, and kicks).

Recorded a new positive catch reaction from Garrett and adjusted the database.

Fixed ambiance‑toggle sounds and improved pre‑snap, pass, and audible sound effects.

Added voice lines for offsides and kick‑return variations.

Finalized and polished the “Practice Field” stadium reverb effect.

Squashed a popping UI sound.

Improved the natural flow of commentary by tracking the current speaker—allowing cross‑fades only between different speakers.

Added and refined dozens of voice lines for goal‑post hits, extra points, snap announcements, and more, including animations like block‑running, fake‑handoff, and handoff‑catch.

UI – Maximum Football Update (May 2025)

Added visual indicators for the star player and “Read Key Defender” markers.

Prevented navigation from inadvertently “escaping” off the discard pack screen.

Fixed an edge case in Exhibition mode where the team‑selection panel could get out of sync when switching sides.

Standardized terminology throughout the Settings menu.

Moved the Defensive Hot Route (DHR) controls to the left side for Player 2 and hid pre‑snap buttons when they’re not needed.

Ensured that in local multiplayer, opening the playbook keeps focus on the Team Selection hub instead of losing it.

Displayed the Read Key defender icon in the HUD when appropriate.

Show user avatars only when every team on screen is controlled by a human player.

When one player pauses, suspended input and hid unnecessary layers for the other local player.

Prevented the “Hurry back to line” prompt from appearing in spectator mode.

Added player avatar widgets to both the in‑game scoreboard and floating indicators above panels.

Made sure guest profiles download and display their avatars correctly on all platforms.

Simplified guest player profiles in local multiplayer so they show a placeholder state when no custom avatar is set.

Collapsed the local‑player indicator in the Settings panel when it’s not needed, and fixed it showing up in the main menu.

Added consistent pause‑menu indicators for each player and their submenus, all driven by player data.

Enabled team option buttons on the matchmaking panel as soon as you open it for the selected side.

Improved how custom team logos load by checking for existing textures first and renaming new ones appropriately.

Updated the shop flags and fixed the Trade‑Up pack button so it says “Back” instead of “Buy another pack.”

Disabled side‑switch entries and footer buttons wherever a sub‑panel is active, preventing accidental clicks.

Disabled the decoy play suggestion during kickoffs when it doesn’t apply.

Added confirmation pop‑ups in the MPL menu when Casual or Unranked matchmaking is already in progress.

Restored focus handling in create‑team states so the “Select” button always appears.

Tweaked gameplay sliders and their input handling so values don’t jump unexpectedly and focus never gets lost.

Ensured the Broadcast Camera UI only shows if all players are in coach mode.

Updated background art for the Account Linking screen (including changing jersey numbers to 25).

Refreshed icons and text for season‑pass tutorials and end screen flows.

Fixed popup and leaderboard UI bugs: rank badges, season names, missing ranks, and connection overlays.

Renamed the “Motions” drill category to match design specs and added category filters to the drill selection screen.

Corrected textures for card pack and stadium grass UI elements.

Made new rank badges and updated drill lists to follow the design’s defined order rather than save order.

Prevented the connection error overlay from covering existing pop‑ups.

Saved team color changes reliably across sessions.

Updated the pants pattern index so your uniform choices always display correctly.

Hid the floating help widget during temporary button prompts.

Improved commentary slider widgets to prevent stuck hover animations and fixed deep‑press UI focus loss.

Reworked the season pass panel so the “Claim All” function refreshes immediately and shows a “Last Chance” banner on the buy button when you’re near the end of the pass.

Added new Audible UI controls and fine‑tuned input timing on the “Hurry Up” hold action.

Fixed focus issues when replay or debug windows open, and ensured pop‑ups suspend the correct player’s controls.

Updated the screenshot maker scene and page‑turner dots for smoother navigation.

Redesigned team logos throughout the menus.

Wired in the backend for the “Claim All” season pass button, and set gamepad inputs so they don’t conflict with other actions.

Hid in‑game UI for Player 2 in local multiplayer end game screens.

Overall, that includes everything new from the latest Maximum Football Update. We look forward to trying out this game locally with friends. We also hope this update creates a more fun and less buggy experience for the player.

Lastly, for more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, follow to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.