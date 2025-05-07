May 7, 2025 at 2:53 PM ET

MLB The Show 25 Update 10 released earlier this month, adding new City Connect uniforms for the White Sox while improving Gameplay and several modes. Furthermore, Diamond Dynasty, Road To The Show, Franchise, Stadium Creator, and much more received some love in this update. Therefore, we listed the patch notes below for your convenience.

MLB The Show 25 Update 10 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 10 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM on 5/2/25 on all platforms. Notes are here: https://t.co/CdB4RksN4Q Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, this update released for PS5 (1.10), Xbox Series X|S (1.0.51), and Nintendo Switch (1.10). But what exactly did Update 10 improve?

Added 2025 Chicago White Sox City Connect uniforms.

Fixed an issue that caused frame rate drops with a runner on base.

Gameplay:

Resolved three issues where wins and ELO incorrectly awarded users quitting in Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to forfeit their opponent in Head-to-Head (H2H) due to a “Press and Hold to Accept” action. Now, a “Tap to Accept” screen when the opponent forfeit UI appears.

Adjustments made to GOAT difficulty: Slightly increased the PCI size overall. Overall, reduced the penalty for low and away pitches.



Made tweaks to the timing of batter strides for more realistic gameplay.

Fixed a crash occurring in Co-Op mode.

Diamond Dynasty:

Fixed a visual bug in Diamond Quest where the Zone Sweeper rewards would include incorrect Stubs and XP that could be earned.

After the roster attribute update around noon PT on 5/2, existing marketplace buy and sell orders will be cancelled and refunded if they are outside of the Stubs limits set by a player item’s updated OVR. Fans can expect this for roster attribute updates going forward in MLB The Show 25. For example, if you had a 5 Stubs buy order for a Common that got upgraded to Bronze, the order will get refunded because it’s lower than the minimum buy/sell amount for Bronze, which is 25 stubs.



Road To the Show:

Now shows In-game ticker in MLB games.

Franchise:

Fixed a bug where game stats would reset when pinch hitting or making a pitching change through the Quick Manage menu.

Fixed a bug where free agents’ stats would show zeroes in their contract negotiation screen.

Fixed an issue where created players with MLB service time listed would have the MLB Debut patch during their first game of the season.

Stadium Creator:

Fixed a bug where users were unable to load stadiums that were created in previous MLB The Show titles.

Fixed a bug where Stadiums would not show the correct preview images in the Stadium Vault.

Uploaded stadiums can now be used in online modes.

Fixed a bug where created stadiums could have flickered lighting in dugouts and outfield walls.

Storylines:

Fixed a bug where after failing a moment, the ‘Try Again’ screen could show the wrong player.

Miscellaneous:

Various commentary bug fixes.

Lastly, MLB The Show 25 updates player models for:

Patrick Murphy

Oscar Gonzalez

Cole Roederer

Jason Alexander

Francisco Lindor

Dylan Cease

Jorge Lopez

Nathan Lukes

Adley Rutschman

Anthony Bender

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Nick Gonzaeles

Cade Bunnell

Paul Molitor

Overall, that includes everything from the MLB The Show 25 Update 10 Patch Notes. But we can expect more updates in the future as developer San Diego Studio aims to improve the game over time. However, we hope this update leads to a more polished version for you to enjoy for now.

