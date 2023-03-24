In a rematch of last week’s contest, the San Antonio Brahmas will travel to take on the Arlington Renegades in a Sunday afternoon XFL matchup. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Brahmas-Renegades prediction and pick.

San Antonio has struggled to a 1-4 record this season, losing their last three games. This will be the team’s third away game this season. The Brahmas lost to the Renegades in their last matchup.

Arlington has been solid this season, going 3-2, including a victory over San Antonio last week. Arlington is undefeated at home, winning both of their games in Texas.

Here are the Brahmas-Renegades XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Brahmas-Renegades Odds

San Antonio Brahmas: +3 (-115)

Arlington Renegades: -3 (-105)

Over: 32.5 (-115)

Under: 32.5 (-105)

How To Watch Brahmas vs. Renegades

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

Kyle Slotter has started the last three games for the Renegades, throwing for 447 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. De’Veon Smith leads the team with 175 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Sal Cannella, who spent some time with the Packers in training camp, leads the team with 213 receiving yards but has not scored a touchdown. Tyler Vaughns has caught a touchdown, totaling 129 receiving yards. Brandon Arconado is second on the team with 134 receiving yards. Arlington has scored 69 points this season.

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

Jack Coan, who was once a high-profile recruit in both football and lacrosse, will pilot the San Antonio offense. In 35 games with Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Coan threw for 48 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, going 23-7 as a starter. Coan was undrafted in 2022 and spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Coan has tossed for 667 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Kalen Ballage, who saw time as a part-time member of various NFL backfields, will handle running back duties. Ballage leads the team with 149 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Jacques Patrick has scored a touchdown on the ground, totaling 124 rushing yards. Alize Mack leads the team with 118 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jalen Tolliver and Fred Brown each have caught a touchdown as well, with over 100 receiving yards. San Antonio has scored 74 points this season.

Final Brahmas-Renegades Prediction & Pick

Arlington has the significant advantage of a good quarterback and should be able to handle a second straight matchup.

Final Brahmas-Renegades Prediction & Pick: Arlington -3 (-105), over 32.5 (-115)