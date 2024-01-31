A guide on the best weapon and artifact build for Xianyun, the new 5-Star Anemo Catalyst character in Genshin Impact.

Xianyun is a 5-star Anemo character who arrives in Genshin Impact with the arrival of Version 4.4. Better known as Cloud Retainer, the Adeptus is now in her human form, ready to dive-bomb her enemies. Should you get her, or plan to get her, then here's our Genshin Impact guide on the best build for Xianyun, from her weapon to her artifacts, and more.

Genshin Impact Guide – Xianyun Weapon and Artifact Build

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Xianyun Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Xianyun's abilities, however, for this Genshin Impact build guide let's go through them quickly.

Xianyun's Normal Attack allows her to attack up to four times, dealing Anemo DMG with each attack. Her Charged attack consumes Stamina and launches a Breeze Bolt in a straight line, dealing Anemo DMG to all enemies in its path. Her Plunging Attack allows Xianyun to deal damage to enemies in her landing spot, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.

Her Elemental Skill, White Clouds at Dawn, makes Xianyun enter the Cloud Transmogrification state. While in this state, she will not take fall damage, while also allowing her to Skyladder. While in this state, her Plunging Attacks turn into Driftcloud Wave, which will deal an increased amount of AoE Anemo DMG. Upon using Driftcloud Wave once, Xianyun exits her Cloud Transmogrification state. Xianyun can use Skyladder up to three times, which each use dealing Anemo DMG to enemies in her path. Each use also increases the damage the next Driftcloud Wave will deal.

Her Elemental Burst, Stars Gather at Dusk, deals AoE Anemo DMG around Xianyun, while also healing nearby characters based on her ATK. The Elemental Burst also summons a Starwicker mechanism. The Starwicker will continuously follow the active character, periodically healing them based on Xianyun's ATK. It also has eight (8) stacks of Adeptal Assistance, which increases the jump height of the active character. When the active character does a Plunging Attack, Starwicker will consume one (1) stack of Adeptal Assistance and will deal AoE Anemo DMG.

When leveling her Talents, focus on her Elemental Burst first, as that's the Talent that offers the most Utility to her team. Afterward, level her Elemental Skill, which is her main source of damage. Finally, level her Normal Attack, since she won't be attacking much unless she's your Main DPS, for one reason or another.

Xianyun Weapon Guide

All values shown are at maximum Refinement

Crane's Echoing Call: After the equipping character hits an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all nearby party members' Plunging Attacks will deal 80% increased DMG for 20s. When nearby party members hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will restore 3.5 Energy to the equipping character. Energy can be restored this way every 0.7s. This energy regain effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

This is the best weapon for Xianyun, as this Catalyst empowers her team whenever she does a Plunging Attack. Not only that but whenever her team does a Plunging Attack, they help charge up Xianyun's Elemental Burst. This allows her to use her Elemental Burst more often, which will allow the team to do more Plunging Attacks. This then goes right back into helping charge Xianyun's Elemental Burst, and the cycle goes on and on.

Skyward Atlas: Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 24%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 320% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

This is a good alternative 5-star weapon for Xianyun for various reasons. The ATK% substat is good as it increases Xianyun's Healing, while also increasing the damage she deals to an extent. The increased Elemental DMG from the main effect is also good, while the favor of the clouds is a good source of occasional DMG.

Oathsworn Eye: Increases Energy Recharge by 48% for 10s after using an Elemental Skill.

Much like the Skyward Atlas, this weapon is good for Xianyun thanks to the ATK% substat. Not only that, but the increased Energy Recharge whenever Xianyun uses her Elemental Skill is a big help since it allows her to use her Elemental Burst more often. If the player doesn't have the weapon options above, then this is a good alternative.

Favonius Codex: CRIT Hits have a 100% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 6s.

This Catalyst is good if you want to focus on charging up Xianyun's Elemental Burst. The problem is that since you will likely be using ATK% Artifact pieces on Xianyun, you won't be able to get much CRIT Hits. Investing in some Crit Rate% Substats is needed to fully maximize this weapon.

Wine and Song: Hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack decreases the Stamina consumption of Sprint or Alternate Sprint by 22% for 5s. Additionally, using a Sprint or Alternate Sprint ability increases ATK by 40% for 5s.

Wine and Song is a weapon that can provide increased Energy Recharge to Xianyun, while also giving her up to 40% additional attack. The only problem is that the 40% ATK increase is tied to Sprinting, and only lasts for 5 seconds. As such, players will have to remember to switch to Xianyun and Sprint if they plan on using this weapon.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers: When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 48% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s.

This is the most F2P choice amongst the weapons here for Xianyun, thanks to it being a 3-star Catalyst. While the 48% ATK increase is huge and lasts longer than Wine and Song, this weapon lacks in terms of stats, as well as the fact that it has HP% as a substat.

Xianyun Artifact Guide

4-piece Song of Days Past

Healing Bonus +15%.

When the equipping character heals a party member, the Yearning effect will be created for 6s, which records the total amount of healing provided (including overflow healing). When the duration expires, the Yearning effect will be transformed into the “Waves of Days Past” effect: When your active party member hits an opponent with a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, the DMG dealt will be increased by 8% of the total healing amount recorded by the Yearning effect. The “Waves of Days Past” effect is removed after it has taken effect 5 times or after 10s. A single instance of the Yearning effect can record up to 15,000 healing, and only a single instance can exist at once, but it can record the healing from multiple equipping characters. Equipping characters on standby can still trigger this effect.

Song of Days Past is a good support Artifact build for Xianyun. The first reason is the Healing Bonus from the 2-piece effect. This makes the healing effect of her Ultimate even stronger. The second is the 4-piece effect. To shorten the essay, whenever Xianyun heals her team, it converts some of the healing done into additional DMG for the active party member. This means that once Xianyun uses her Ultimate, the player can wait 6 seconds, and once the additional DMG kicks in, they can then start doing Plunging Attacks to take advantage of it. While the timing can get some getting used to, this Artifact set helps empower any team Xianyun is in.

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Viridescent Venerer is a more straightforward Artifact build for Xianyun, as it increases both her Anemo DMG and her Swirl DMG. Since players will likely run Xianyun with characters that have Elemental DMG on their Plunging attacks, the increased Swirl DMG and decreased Elemental RES on opponents will help deal more damage to the enemy.

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Perhaps an even more straightforward artifact build for Xianyun is this one, which increases her Elemental Burst DMG, while also increasing the ATK of her entire Party after she uses her Elemental Burst. Of course, as the effect does not stack, do not equip this Artifact Set on Xianyun if someone else already has it on.

As for Artifact main stats, get ATK% or Energy Recharge on the Sands, and ATK% for both the Goblet and the Circlet. For Substats, get more ATK, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery.

Xianyun Team Guide

Xianyun excels in Swirl Teams, especially when the Main DPS has a Plunging Attack that deals Elemental Damage. Here are some possible team compositions for Xianyun:

Elemental Plunger Xianyun Sub-DPS Diluc Main DPS Bennett Support Sucrose Sub-DPS Diluc is back in the meta again(?) thanks to Xianyun, as his strong Elemental Damage works perfectly with the Plunging Attack mechanic. Not only that, but Swirling it will help even more with increasing the total damage dealt. Bennett is there for additional damage support, while Sucrose is there to group up enemies, while also adding another layer of Swirl. Of course, this team is very flexible. You can switch Diluc out, for example, with Gaming, Hu Tao, or another Catalyst character as they have Elemental Plunging Attacks anyway. Sucrose is not required, and can be replaced with either a Shielder like Zhongli, or another element that can cause Elemental Reactions.

Xiao Hyper-Pogo Xianyun Sub-DPS Xiao Main DPS Faruzan Support Jean Support Although Xiao already has a way to become a pogo stick, Xianyun empowers it even more. This increases the total damage that his Plunge Attacks deal, and also allows him to jump up and down without the help of his Ultimate. Faruzan is there for Anemo RES shred, as well as increased Anemo DMG to nearby party members. Jean is there to be another healer for the team, while also serving as a battery. You can replace Jean for other healers like Bennett if needed.



That's all for our guide on Xianyun's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Xianyun is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.4. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get her. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, although an exact date is not available. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.