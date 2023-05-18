XO, Kitty released on Netflix today, May 18. The show is the spinoff of the successful film trilogy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Anna Cathcart, who plays the titular role of Kitty, dished on being the star of the spinoff and how it feels. She claimed it was “definitely a pinch me moment,” per People.

XO, Kitty follows the youngest Song-Covey sibling in her move from Portland, Oregon to Seoul, South Korea. She’s attending the same school her mother went to as a girl, but it’s also the same school her pen-pal boyfriend attends. Upon her arrival, she receives some shocking news: her boyfriend is seeing someone else.

Anna Cathcart started the film series when she was 13 years old. Now at 19 she’s the star, and it feels surreal. “I definitely did not think that I would be a part of this universe and this role for this many years, and to get to explore in the way that I have is something that blows my mind on a daily.”

Returning to the same universe may be different than what others are expecting. “I feel like the best way for me to describe it is like coming back to see an old friend that you haven’t seen for a few years,” Cathcart says. “You’re like, ‘Oh, oh my God! So good to see you again,’ and it’s someone you’re so familiar with, and someone you know, and someone you love. But then you’re also like, ‘Oh, it’s been many years, I have to relearn parts of you, and there’s parts of you that are not the same.'”