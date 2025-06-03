The news that WWE R-Truth was being released has impacted many, including United States Champion Jacob Fatu, who sent the 54-time Speed Champion a message on social media.

While he portrays a heel character on TV, Fatu has kind words for R-Truth. He posted his message on X, formerly Twitter, and thanked him for what he had done.

“This is the life right here[,] Use! We do this so our kids don't have to see that other life we come from[,] dawwg!!” his post began. “God [first], family, laughter, game, love[,] & knowledge always when it came to you! Love & respect[,] Big Bruh & THANK YOU [praying hands and the hundred points emojis].”

It is nice to see WWE Superstars rally around R-Truth after he was released, including Jacob Fatu. He clearly made an impact on the locker room, and now they are showing their appreciation. The WWE Universe chanted, “We want Truth!” throughout the June 2, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW as well.

Why did WWE release R-Truth?

Why WWE released R-Truth is unclear. A wave of releases has occurred over the last couple of days. They also decided not to renew Carlito and Sarah Logan's contracts.

Article Continues Below

Releases happen every few months in WWE. In May 2025, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and Braun Strowman headlined the last wave of releases.

R-Truth was an interesting decision, considering his place in the company. While he is not a main event talent, he has been a staple of WWE TV.

He plays a comedic role that frequently gets other wrestlers to break character. He also had one of the top-selling T-shirts on the WWE Shop before his exit.

His last feud was with his “childhood hero,” John Cena. They had a match at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena is now a heel, so R-Truth came out in Cena-inspired ring gear. His T-shirt parodied Cena's, and R-Truth did his signature run to the ring.

However, R-Truth lost in a matter of minutes to Cena. It wasn't for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but R-Truth would not have walked out with it either way.

Whether or not he ever returns to WWE remains unclear. The fans want him back, and we will have to wait and see if WWE listens to their chants.