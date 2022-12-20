By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Famous Twitch streamer xQc lost more than $500k after betting that France would win against Argentina in the World Cup.

I'VE BEEN SAYING FRANCE IS GONNA WIN IT ALL SINCE THE FIRST GAME. PUTTING MONEY WHERE MY MOUTH IS. EASIEST WIN OF MY LIFE. MY MANS MPAYPAL IS ABOUT TO SNAP ON THESE NOOBS. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. pic.twitter.com/Q021qEBThZ — xQc (@xQc) December 18, 2022

It all started when Félix Lengyel, better known for his Twitch handle xQc, bet $500k on Stake that France would win against Argentina. He was very confident that France would take the championship home. However, as many of you know, this was not the case. The game was pretty close, tying at 3-3. In the end, however, Argentina pulled through and won the championship. As for xQc, he was anything but a winner.

xQc bet $500,000 on France, when they went down 0-2 he cashed out his bet for $5,000 💀 pic.twitter.com/37fSYyk9gz — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 18, 2022

When France was down two points, xQc made the decision to cash out his bet, as if he had lost faith in his team. This gave him $5,000, a mere 10% of the amount he put in. You would think that this is where the story ends. However, that was not the case. After pulling xQc pulled his bet out, Mbappe scored 2 goals, tying the game at 2-2. This seemingly made xQc believe in his team again, so he decided to make yet another bet. This time, he bet $100,000 that France would score the first goal in overtime. However, as most of you know, it was Argentina who made the first goal. Not wanting it to end in a loss, xQc tried to bet again. However, he did not make it to the cut-off period for the penalty shots betting.

GOOD GAME ALL AROUND. FUN WATCH. -$650K I GUESS… pic.twitter.com/lyMlfdD9ob — xQc (@xQc) December 18, 2022

In the end, xQc lost $650,000, way more than his original $500k bet. If only he hadn’t bet on the overtime, he would have been able to minimize his losses. However, what’s done is done, and xQc will have to deal with the consequences of his actions.

The following are my personal thoughts on the matter. It’s actually quite ironic that xQc would lose this much money to gambling. Back in September, xQc was one of the people who called out a prolific gambler on Twitch after said gambler scammed fans and other streamers. You would think that after seeing the effects of gambling on someone, he would think twice before spending such a huge amount of money on any form of gambling. However, it would seem that this isn’t the case. xQc still lost over $500k, and as I said, he will have to deal with that.

That’s all the information we have about the bet xQc lost in the World Cup. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.