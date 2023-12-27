A guide on how to build Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail.

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum Destruction character that we have encountered during the Xianzhou arc of the main story. This judge of the Ten-Lords Commission is charged with the duty of Detention and must do her duty to stay awake. Now, with the launch of Version 1.6, she has become available. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Xueyi, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Xueyi Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Xueyi, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Xueyi Abilities Overview

We already talked about Xueyi's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Xueyi is a 4-Star Quantum Destruction character. The Path of Destruction shines when it comes to dealing a lot of damage to enemies, be it to a single one, or to multiple enemies. Her Basic Attack, Marasunder Awl, deals Quantum DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Obliteration of the Evil, deals Quantum DMG to a single enemy, as well as to the enemies adjacent to the main target.

Her Ultimate, Divine Punishment, deals huge Quantum DMG to a single enemy while ignoring Weakness Types. That means that even if the enemy is not weak to Quantum, their Toughness will still drain. Weakness Breaking enemies with this will apply Entanglement. Her Talent, Ten-Lords' Verdict of Karmic Atonement, gives Xueyi a stack of Karma whenever Xueyi or an ally reduces an enemy's Toughness. Upon reaching max stacks, Xueyi will do a follow-up attack, dealing Quantum DMG to a single enemy. Her Technique, Immediate Execution, immediately attacks an enemy, and deals Quantum DMG to all enemies.

Xueyi Traces Priority

When leveling her traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate first, to increase the damage that it deals. Follow this up with her Talent, which will increase the DMG her follow-up attacks deal. Next comes her Skill, which increases the DMG it does. Finally, level her Basic Attack.

As for the Major Traces, try to get Clairvoyant Loom first, then Intrepid Rollerbearings, and finally Perspicacious Mainframe.

Xueyi Light Cones Guide

All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.

On the Fall of an Aeon: Whenever the wearer attacks, their ATK is increased by 16% in this battle. This effect can stack up to 4 time(s). After a character inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, the wearer's DMG increases by 24% for 2 turn(s).

This is perhaps the best Light Cone for Xueyi, as it is a 5-star Light Cone that the player can get for free. Not only that, but the stacking ATK increase will help in increasing Xueyi's damage output. Not only that but because she can theoretically inflict Weakness Break even on enemies not weak to Quantum, the DMG increase is easy to get.

Something Irreplaceable: Increases the wearer's ATK by 40%. When the wearer defeats an enemy or is hit, immediately restores HP equal to 12% of the wearer's ATK. At the same time, the wearer's DMG is increased by 40% until the end of their next turn. This effect cannot stack and can only trigger 1 time per turn.

This is another good Light Cone for Xueyi as it also gives her survivability. The heal will keep her alive, while the DMG increase can potentially increase the DMG her follow-up attack deals.

Under the Blue Sky: Increases the wearer's ATK by 32%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer's CRIT Rate increases by 24% for 3 turn(s).

This is a general-purpose Light Cone for Destruction character, and Xueyi is no exception. The ATK bonus it gives is pretty big, and the increased Crit Rate will definitely be of help.

Nowhere to Run: Increases the wearer's ATK by 48%. Whenever the wearer defeats an enemy, they restore HP equal to 24% of their ATK.

Much like Something Irreplaceable, this Light Cone gives Xueyi both damage and survivability. The 48% ATK increase it gives is very big, and the heal is nothing to scoff at.

The Moles Welcome You: When the wearer uses Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate to attack enemies, the wearer gains one stack of Mischievous. Each stack increases the wearer's ATK by 24%.

This is the final Light Cone that we can recommend for Xueyi. At its max stack amount of three, this Light Cone can give Xueyi up to 72% bonus ATK. Since the Stacks don't expire, Xueyi will have this ATK bonus for the entire fight. The only downside is that it will take at least three turns to fully stack the ATK bonus, which the player likely won't be able to do with short fights.

Xueyi Relics Guide

4-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor

Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 16%. After the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates 3 Energy.

This is a great Relics set because of Xueyi's Clairvoyant Loom Trace. It increases her Break Effect, which in turn increases the DMG that she deals. It also works well with Xueyi's ability to apply Quantum Weakness Break on enemies, which the Break Effect will strengthen.

4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars

Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

When the wearer deals DMG to the target enemy, ignores 10% DEF. If the target enemy has Quantum Weakness, the wearer additionally ignores 10% DEF.

This is a good alternative Relics set for Xueyi thanks to the Quantum DMG increase, as well as the up to 20% DEF ignore. It is a pretty straightforward set for Xueyi, focusing on directly increasing the DMG she deals.

4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

ATK increases by 12%.

The wearer's SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%.

This Relic Set is a good temporary one for Xueyi thanks to the 12% ATK increase and 6% SPD increase. The only downside is that the player will likely be using Xueyi's Skill more than their Basic ATK, so the Basic ATK DMG increase will be, for the most part, useless.

2-piece Talia: Kingdom of Banditry

Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 16%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 145 or higher, the wearer's Break Effect increases by an extra 20%.

This Planar Ornament Relics set is the best for Xueyi for the same reason that Thief of Shooting Meteor is, in that it increases the DMG she deals. Not only that, but since 145 SPD is fairly easy to get, you will get up to 36% Break Effect on Xueyi.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.

This is a good alternate Planar Ornament set for Xueyi because of the stats it gives. From the CRIT Rate increase to the increase in Ultimate and Follow-Up Attack DMG, this set strengthens the hard-hitting attacks of Xueyi's kit.

2-piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

This is the general-purpose damage dealer Planar Ornament and a good temporary one for Xueyi. She gets up to 24% bonus ATK, which is pretty good, all things considered. However, if the player has the option to get any of the other Planar Ornaments, switch to those instead.

For Relics Main Stats, get either CRIT Rate or DMG for the Body, SPD for the Feet, ATK% or Quantum DMG for the Sphere, and Break Effect for the Rope. For Substats, try to get Break Effect, then Crit Rate and DMG, and finally ATK%.

Xueyi Team Guide

Xueyi is a good Quantum DPS, and can serve as either the team's Main DPS, or its Sub-DPS. Players can run a Mono Quantum team with her, or slot her in in a Follow-Up team. Here are some possible Team Compositions for both:

Mono-Quantum Team Seele Main DPS Can be replaced with Qingque Xueyi Sub DPS Silver Wolf Support Fuxuan Support Either of these supports can be replaced by Lynx as a Quantum healer

Follow-Up Team Himeko Xueyi Topaz Support Supports can be Shielders like March 7th, Gepard, or Fuxuan, or a healer. Players can also switch in Clara if they like for any of the other Follow-Up Attack characters.



That's all for our guide on Xueyi's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Xueyi will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 1.6 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner for the rateup. After the banner ends, she will be added to the general 4-star pool. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.