The New York Yankees come into Spring Training with high aspirations for the 2023 season. New York features plenty of talent but they also have some questions that need answering. One area to keep tabs on for the Yankees will be their youth. They have a number of young prospects who could impact the ball club this season. Additionally, some of their prospects may not be ready for big league action in 2023, but they are stars in the making.

Here is a look at three must-watch Yankees prospects in Spring Training.

Yankees’ top prospect Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe is the No. 5 overall prospect in the league, per MLB.com. Volpe, a 21-year old shortstop, features an immensely high ceiling. His MLB ETA is 2023 but he’s expected to start the season in the minor leagues. Volpe could make the Yankees’ decision extremely difficult with a strong showing during the spring.

His fielding is still coming along, but the Yankees love his bat. Notably, Volpe has impressive power from the right side of the plate. He has the ability to utilize all parts of the field and consistently drives the ball with authority.

The Yankees would still like to see further development from Volpe at the shortstop position. New York doesn’t have a set shortstop heading into 2023 and Volpe may be the long-term option.

For now, he will focus on performing well in Spring Training.

Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez is only 20-years old and is already ranked within the top 50 prospects in all of baseball. His MLB ETA is set at 2024 and there’s no question that he has an incredibly bright future.

Dominguez’s power stands out as well. He also has a strong throwing arm and could turn into a quality outfielder. But in similar fashion to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees are excited for Dominguez because of his bat. People who’ve seen him in person have raved about his hitting ability.

Cutting down on strikeouts will be important, but that’s true for all young batters. Jasson Dominguez may not impact the 2023 Yankees, but fans will still want to watch him in Spring Training as he lights up the Grapefruit League.

Oswald Peraza

Oswald Peraza may be the favorite to play shortstop. He’s the only one of these three prospects with a seemingly clear path to the Yankees to open the season. New York reportedly would prefer to use Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a utility role, which would give Peraza the reigns at short.

However, he will need to perform well with the aforementioned Anthony Volpe waiting in the wings.

Peraza is regarded as a terrific fielder who also runs well. His offense won’t cause any jaws to drop but he has potential as a hitter. But in contrast to many Yankees’ players, Peraza’s greatest strengths are on defense and on the base paths. He could become an electrifying top of the order presence for the Yankees at some point down the road.

For now, Peraza will aim to win the shortstop job during the spring.

Final thoughts

The Yankees don’t have the best farm system in baseball. Although, they do feature some of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Volpe and Dominguez have legitimate superstar potential. Meanwhile, Peraza may also turn into an All-Star caliber player during his career.

Yankees fans will want to monitor each of these young prospects during Spring Training.