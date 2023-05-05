Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees are dealing with no shortage of injury concerns which has led to them falling to the bottom of the AL East division. The Yankees, however, are still over .500 and simply happen to play in a loaded division. New York expects to compete for a playoff berth despite their current standings placement. The latest update on key offseason signing Carlos Rodon won’t increase their chances of competing though.

According to Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch, Rodon’s injury timetable remains uncertain, per Hoch’s Twitter.

“Carlos Rodon said he has been told his back issue is ‘chronic.’ He is tentatively scheduled to have the cortisone injection next week. Asked if a July return is realistic, he said: ‘I can’t put a timeline on anything. I’ll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can,'” Hoch shared on Twitter.

Even if Carlos Rodon was currently in the rotation, New York would still have starting pitching questions. Frankie Montas and Luis Severino have also been hampered by injuries, so only Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes have been reliable options in 2023.

That said, making a trade could interest New York. It’s only May and the majority of blockbuster deals typically don’t happen until July, but it’s never too early to begin exploring potential trades. Without further ado, here are three pitchers the Yankees must consider trading for amid Carlos Rodon and their pitching staff’s injury woes.

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn to the Yankees just makes sense. Lynn is never one to be intimidated, so he likely wouldn’t have a problem pitching in such a big market. The current Chicago White Sox’s SP has endured his share of struggles in 2023 for a scuffling White Sox ball club, so a fresh start would benefit all parties involved.

The White Sox have a club option on Lynn for 2024, so the Yankees wouldn’t need to commit a lucrative amount of money for years to come if they were to acquire Lynn. If they choose to do so, they could always extend him. But again, they wouldn’t have to pay him past this season.

Lynn owns a lowly 7.16 ERA as of this story’s publication. That number obviously won’t excite Yankees fans. However, the 2021 All-Star has displayed some glimpses of the pitcher he once was. Leaving Chicago would certainly help him get back on track.

Anthony DeSclafani, San Franciso Giants

Anthony DeSclafani is also pitching for an underperforming ball club. However, he’s enjoyed a solid 2023 season so far.

DeSclafani owns a superb 2.13 ERA over the course of 38 innings pitched for the San Francisco Giants. Unless San Francisco turns things around in a hurry, they would probably listen to offers for the veteran right-hander. He is owed $12 million in both 2023 and 2024 before hitting free agency at the conclusion of next season.

Given DeSclafani’s production though, that isn’t much of a price to pay to acquire a possible key starting pitcher.

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

This selection will draw backlash from Yankees fans. Brady Singer’s current season ERA is just under nine and he isn’t displaying many signs of promise at the moment.

With that being said, Singer is fresh off a breakout 2022 campaign that saw him finish with a very respectable 3.23 ERA over 153.1 innings pitched for the Kansas City Royals. Singer is still just 26-years old and could prove to be a long-term investment for the Yankees. He’s under team control through the 2026 season and is one of the most valuable players on the struggling Royals.

So why would Kansas City trade a young and talented pitcher?

The Royals have quietly endured a miserable ’23 season. The Oakland Athletics receive plenty of mockery for their struggles, but KC is only two games better than Oakland as of this story’s publication. The Royals’ rebuild hasn’t gone according to plan and trading Singer would allow them to receive younger prospects with high-ceilings.

These starting pitchers wouldn’t automatically fix the Yankees, but they would help New York amid their injury woes.