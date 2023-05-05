The New York Yankees thought they were getting one of the better pitchers in baseball when they signed Carlos Rodon to a 6-year, $162 million contract in the offseason.

Carlos Rodon said he has been told his back issue is "chronic." He is tentatively scheduled to have the cortisone injection next week. Asked if a July return is realistic, he said: "I can't put a timeline on anything. I'll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can." — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 5, 2023

However, injuries have kept Rodon from contributing to the Yankees thus far in the season, and a chronic back injury that will require a cortisone injection in the next week has pushed his return to the mound back even further. Rodon and the Yankees will have to see how his back responds to the injection before a timetable on his return can be established.

Rodon was asked if he thought he could be penciled in for a July return, but the left-handed pitcher said that a specific time could not be provided at this point. “I can’t put a timeline on anything. I’ll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can.”

Rodon is coming off a sensational season with the San Francisco Giants. He made 31 starts for the Giants last year and delivered a 14-8 record with a 2.88 earned run average. He struck out 237 batters while delivering a major league best 2.25 FIP.

Since Rodon had no injury problems last year, the Yankees had high hopes that he would be in their starting rotation from start to finish this season.

The pitcher was stalled by a forearm strain during spring training, and now his back has become the issue that is keeping him sidelined.

Prior to his brilliant year with the Giants, Carlos Rodon had spent 7 years with the Chicago White Sox, and many of those involved time on the injury list.