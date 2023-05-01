New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino has missed the start of the season with a lat strain, but manager Aaron Boone said that the hope is he will be able to return to the rotation in the next two to three weeks, according to Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter.

Aaron Boone makes a weekly appearance on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast.

Luis Severino has struggled with injuries since the 2019 season for the Yankees, and the team could very much use him right now. They are down Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas, so when you add in Severino, the Yankees are down three starting pitchers to start the season. The team is 15-14 right now, so all is not lost, but the Yankees are going to need to get their pieces back in hopes of being a championship contender this season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a contract year for Severino, so there is no doubt that he would like to make a return and make an impact for the Yankees down the stretch. It will do him well in the offseason, whether or not he returns to the Yankees. He has proven to be a very good starting pitcher when healthy, and that has always been the question with him.

The Yankees hope to get Carlos Rodon back as well. Put those two behind Gerrit Cole, who has been as dominant as ever to start the season, and the Yankees rotation looks very good. The other problem is the offense, and injuries have hurt that side of the ball as well. The team is awaiting the status of Aaron Judge’s hip injury, and Giancarlo Stanton is out for an extended period of time with a hamstring injury.

For now, the pieces that look closest to returning are Harrison Bader, Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon.