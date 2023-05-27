Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Boone has been getting ejected on a fairly consistent basis. His antics even led to a recent one-game suspension. MLB decided to send a message to the New York Yankees manager, but Boone doesn’t plan on changing anytime soon. In some cities, fans may prefer a more laidback manager who opts to do everything he can to stay in the game. But in a city like New York, Aaron Boone is the perfect manager for the job.

Yankees: Aaron Boone brings the fire

Aaron Boone has been questioned at times as the manager. New York ultimately decided to bring him back after the ball club fell short of reaching the World Series in 2022. The Yankees need to win a Fall Classic soon, having not played in the World Series since 2009.

Boone, with his fiery attitude, will be capable of leading New York to their final goal. In 2023, it almost seems as if he’s placed more of an emphasis on rallying the team with emotion. Perhaps it is a strategy to get the most out of his players. It could even be a way to engage the fans throughout a long season.

For the most part, whatever Aaron Boone’s reasoning for getting ejected more often is, it seems to be working. Following an underwhelming start to the year, the Yankees are now 30-23 and in third place in the American League East. New York still trails the Tampa Bay Rays by eight games, but the Yankees appear to be a legitimate playoff contender.

So why Aaron Boone though? There are plenty of fiery personalities around the league, so what makes him the man for this specific job in New York?

Aaron Boone earned respect

Aaron Boone appeared in just 54 regular season games and one postseason during his tenure with the Yankees as a player. Overall, Boone enjoyed a solid big league career that spanned from 1997-2009. However, it was one swing of the bat versus the Boston Red Sox in the 2003 MLB playoffs that led to the biggest moment of Boone’s career.

The Yankees were playing the Red Sox in the ALCS in 2003. Boone stepped to the plate against knuckle-ball thrower Tim Wakefield in the bottom of the 11th inning. Wakefield left a pitch down the middle of the plate and Boone deposited it into the left field seats to send New York to the World Series, video via MLB.

Although the Yankees would end up losing in the ’03 Fall Classic, Boone became an instant Yankees legend.

Between his fiery attitude as a manager and all-around respect following that memorable swing in 2003, Aaron Boone is the perfect manager for the Yankees.