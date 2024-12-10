New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the departure of star outfielder Juan Soto, while detailing probable plans for where Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez could play in 2025.

Cashman said that moving Judge back to right field would “make sense,” and named Dominguez as a leading candidate for center field, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The Yankees also have Trent Grisham under contract as an option in the outfield. Cashman said that moving Judge back to right field would create “a clear lane” for Dominguez in center field.

“We obviously believe [Dominguez] has a very high ceiling, and he's healthy,” Cashman said, via Hoch.

It makes a lot of sense for Judge to move back to right field. With Soto on the team, it was worth having him in center field so that they could have those two monster bats in the lineup. With Soto gone, Judge can move back to his original position, where he was once one of the best defenders at the position. Dominguez has been a player the Yankees have been hoping would be a big piece for them for years, going back to when he signed with the organization as the top international free agent.

Dominguez's arrival to the major leagues has been delayed for several reasons. He, like other minor league players, lost a year of development in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was called up for a brief stint in 2023 when the Yankees were out of the race in September, and after showing his potential in a week of games, he needed Tommy John surgery. That impacted Dominguez's 2024, and when he attempted to come back and earn a spot in the majors again, he suffered an oblique injury. He received a late call up again to the Yankees, but did not have much of a role and struggled defensively.

Yankees' outfield outlook after Juan Soto's departure

With Judge, Dominguez and Grisham as internal options, the Yankees likely will need to add at least one regular outfielder for the 2025 season. They reportedly have been mentioned as a possible destination for free agent bats in Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander.

The Yankees could also go the trade route. Players like Cody Bellinger and Luis Robert Jr. are said to be available. Both of those players are capable of playing center field, meaning Dominguez could slide to left. Kyle Tucker might be available as well, although that would take a significant package.

Regardless, it would be a surprise if the Yankees do not add an outfielder this offseason, whether that be through free agency or a trade.