The New York Yankees have had an up-and-down season. Luckily, they have had Cody Bellinger continuing to show up and show out.

On Wednesday, Bellinger etched his name into Yankees history against the Washington Nationals. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Bellinger hit a two-run home run to straight away center field to put the Yankees up 3-0.

In the process, he put himself in the company of Joe DiMaggio. Bellinger, along with Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, joins DiMaggio, Charlie Keller, and Tommy Henrich as three outfielders to hit 25+ home runs in a season.

The previous three did so in 1941. For DiMaggio, that was the year he achieved his historic 56-game hitting streak.

As of now, Bellinger is batting .279 with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 133 hits. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 72-60 and in third place in the American League Central.

At this point, they are 4.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. In late 2024, the Yankees acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Altogether, he has provided a depth of defensive versatility at first base and in the outfield. Furthermore, Bellinger is an effective and dynamic presence on the base paths, with 11 stolen bases this year.

But is he a duplicate in his own right of the Yankee Clipper?

The comparison between Cody Bellinger and Joe DiMaggio

Throughout his career, DiMaggio was the essence of a five tool player. He could hit, hit for power, field, throw, and run.

The magnetism he exuded on the diamond made him immortal. When it comes to Bellinger, he has shown flashes of DiMaggio at the plate.

However, Bellinger is prone to slumps, whereas DiMaggio was largely consistent. Furthermore, he has a high strikeout total, with 60 this year and a high of 150 in 2022 with the Dodgers.

Also, Bellinger plays in an era where analytics rule the day. Whereas, DiMaggio played in an era where the difficulty to hit the ball was real.

