The New York Yankees are currently in possession of the AL's second Wild Card spot. While this past weekend's series against the Boston Red Sox did not go to plan, the Yankees salvaged a win in Sunday's series finale. Since that win, New York has taken two out of three from the Washington Nationals at home and look to complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon. Veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been pretty locked in since returning from his elbow injurie. Due to his recent form, teammate Cody Bellinger gave Stanton his flowers via X (formerly Twitter) account Yankees Videos.

Cody Bellinger says Giancarlo Stanton is "locked-in" at the plate right now: "He hits the ball harder than anyone I've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/Dzcw8uvRvv — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Cody Bellinger says Giancarlo Stanton is “locked-in” at the plate right now: ‘He hits the ball harder than anyone I've ever seen,'” posted the Yankees-focused account on Tuesday night.

Stanton is well known for his legendary power, as he's routinely driven the Yankees to victory with the pop of his bat. Teaming up with fellow former MVPs in Bellinger and team captain Aaron Judge has helped Stanton continue his offensive onslaught. The powerful designated hitter hit a 451-foot moon shot during the Bronx Bombers' 5-1 win over Washington on Tuesday. Will he be able to help slug the Yanks to victory once again on Wednesday?

Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton hope to help lead Yankees back to playoffs

Bellinger has also had an excellent first season in the Bronx. That's without getting to Judge, who was favored to win the AL MVP award before an IL stint a few weeks ago. For now, Stanton has used his prodigious power to help keep the Yankees in playoff contention. While the Wild Card spot is not what New York had in mind just a few months ago, not getting into the playoffs would be a huge disappointment.

For now though, the Yankees are slated to face the Red Sox once again in the Wild Card round. This time though, the series would be hosted by Boston at Fenway Park. The Bombers have won a lot of key games at Fenway, and this postseason could bring yet another titanic clash between the two. Can Stanton, Bellinger and Judge power New York to the top Wild Card spot, if not another AL East crown? If they can manage the latter, then a path to the World Series becomes just a bit easier.