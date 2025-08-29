The New York Yankees entered Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox with momentum. After Yankees manager Aaron Boone bemoaned his team's performance against the Boston Red Sox, the team has not lost. However, Anthony Volpe gave New York fans another reason to call for Jose Caballero at shortstop. The young infielder notched his 18th error of the season.

Boone benched Volpe after his struggles against Boston. The shortstop earned his way back onto the field, but it didn't take long for him to add another error to his long list of mistakes. He was positioned well to make a play against White Sox designated hitter Edgar Quero. However, he couldn't handle the ball and added another E6 to the Yankees' season.

Yankees fans took to social media to complain about another mistake from Volpe.

“Should be his new nickname…Anthony ‘E6; Volpe,” one fan commented.

“I mean when is enough of enough he doesn’t hit he doesn’t field what does he do?” asked another.

“I have never, in 50 years of watching baseball seen a player look so bad. He is pathetic,” said one Yankees fan.

“How many games has Boone cost us?” asked another, calling the manager out. “He kept putting Williams in to close and now he keeps putting Volpe in at SS. How many games? I get the loyalty, but there has to be accountability!”

“Look man if he can’t do it, he can’t do it,” said one New York supporter. “You’ve practiced your whole life from Middle School to Majors and you’re struggling to do something you practice everyday and that’s fielding the baseball in front of you.”

Volpe's struggles at the plate have been almost as bad as the ones in the field. At this point, it is difficult for Boone to put the shortstop on the field as New York chases a playoff spot. Yankees fans are pleading for Caballero to play more, and they might get their wish soon.