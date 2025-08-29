It may be likely that the New York Yankees will win the AL Wild Card. If they intend to go far, they have to have Aaron Judge on top of his game both at the plate and in the outfield. 

On Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the prospect of Judge playing in the outfield, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Judge was taking practice in the outfield and throwing this week. 

Boone was asked about Judge's potential transition to the outfield. 

“We'll see where that leads,” he said. But when asked if he foresees Judge playing in the outfield for the remainder of the year, he said: “I do.”

This year, Judge is batting .323 with 41 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 144 hits. At this point, Judge is in a battle for the AL MVP with Cal Raleigh

Meanwhile, the Yankees are 73-60 and are in third place in the AL East. Also, they are 4.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. Furthermore, they are 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings. 

Recently, Judge has been the Yankees' designated hitter. His last time playing in the outfield was on July 25 against the Philadelphia Phillies in a 12-5 loss. 

Afterward, Judge went out with a right flexor strain. On August 5, he returned to the lineup as the DH. 

The return of Aaron Judge to the outfield

Throughout his career, Judge was known for being a prolific power hitter. However, he has also managed to become a venerable outfielder. 

In 2021, Judge was honored with the Field Bible Award as one of the top outfielders in the league. When healthy, he has a strong arm and can get runners out from right field. 

He positions himself out in right field by reading the game and using the layout of Yankee Stadium to his advantage, and throws the runners off. In essence, Judge can hit, but he can also throw and field. 

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks tot he media before the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone drops crushing Jonathan Loaisiga injury updateJosh Davis ·
Former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star Mark Teixeira, who will run for Congress in support of President Donald Trump.
Ex-Rangers, Yankees All-Star Mark Teixeira running for Congress in Texas in support of Donald TrumpAndrew Korpan ·
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is battling a historic slump, posting a .027 OBP in 11 games, but Aaron Boone stays patient.
Anthony Volpe’s slump reaches historic lows for YankeesYasmin Edañol ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ home run derby vs. Nationals sets new MLB recordBrayden Haena ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Aaron Boone’s 6-word evaluation of home run party vs. NationalsMike Gianakos ·
New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Ryan McMahon doesn’t hold back on recent performance after blasting homer vs. NationalsJordan Llanes ·