The New York Yankees are facing growing concerns as Anthony Volpe’s slump reaches historic lows. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has acknowledged the challenge but remains patient with his young shortstop. Anthony Volpe has posted a shocking .027 on-base percentage over his last 11 games. In 38 plate appearances, he has just one hit and zero walks.

It’s the lowest OBP by a Yankees non-pitcher in any 11-game span with at least 30 plate appearances. For a player once seen as a cornerstone of the Yankees’ future, Anthony Volpe's slump has become impossible to ignore.

Despite the offensive struggles, Aaron Boone continues to back his young shortstop. He praised Volpe’s defensive consistency, highlighting his solid play in the field over the past month.

“We’re all human,” Boone said. “I think everyone, even the greatest superstars, go through it as hitters. It’s hard. I don’t think he’s overly affected by the booing. What I’m excited about is he continues to play really good defense.” Boone also believes adjustments to Volpe’s swing mechanics will be key, noting that he’s “not quite finishing his move” to consistently get into a strong hitting position.

Still, the numbers tell a troubling story. Anthony Volpe’s prolonged slump has added pressure to a Yankees lineup already battling inconsistency. With the team locked in a tight playoff race, they need their young star to regain his confidence at the plate. Boone and the coaching staff are working closely with Volpe to help him make the necessary changes.

For now, the Yankees are choosing patience. Volpe’s defense remains valuable, and his long-term potential still excites the organization. But as Anthony Volpe's slump drags on, fans and analysts alike are questioning how long the team can afford to wait. If he can break out of this historic funk soon, the Yankees’ postseason hopes could get a significant boost.

Will Anthony Volpe rise in time to spark a Yankees playoff push?