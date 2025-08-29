After starting the month on a five-game losing streak, the New York Yankees have turned things around. New York’s offense erupted with a six-home run barrage in the series finale against the Washington Nationals. And the Yankees continued hitting the cover off the ball in Thursday’s 10-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

New York has now won five straight games and outscored its opponents 43-14 in that span. The Yankees have won 12 of their last 16 matchups. They’re now four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the division with a five-game lead in the Wild Card race. But Jazz Chisholm Jr. has his sights set on the AL East.

“We want to win the division. We don't just want to get to a Wild Card spot. … Right now, it's just like, we're going to go out there and win that, and then we're going to go and win the World Series,” Chisholm said, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Yankees pummel White Sox for fifth straight win

Jul 22, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Yankees have mashed their way to success during their hot streak. And in the series opener against the White Sox, the power surge continued. Cody Bellinger got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-run blast before Chisholm led off the second with a solo shot.

Trent Grisham added a two-run bomb in the eighth inning as New York overwhelmed Chicago with 10 runs. Both Bellinger and Grisham have now homered in back-to-back games. And Chisholm has four home runs and eight RBI in his last five games.

The Yankees second baseman reached a new career-high for home runs with a two-run shot against the Nationals on Monday. After leaving the yard again against the White Sox, Chisholm is up to 26 homers on the season. His previous high was 24 in 2024.

The 2025 campaign has been a series of highs and lows for the Yankees. While New York’s bats have generally delivered, the team has displayed some miserable defense at times. The inconsistent play allowed both the Blue Jays and the Red Sox to surpass them in the AL East. Now, Chisholm and company are attempting to bang their way back into the division race.

On Thursday, the Yankees overcame another error by Anthony Volpe. New York’s shortstop committed his league-leading 18th error of the season against Chicago. Only Elly De La Cruz has more, with a MLB-high 20 through 131 games this season.

