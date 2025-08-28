The New York Yankees were dealt a major blow on Thursday as manager Aaron Boone confirmed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga will miss the remainder of the season due to a flexor strain. The injury significantly impacts the Yankees bullpen depth at a time when the club is battling for playoff positioning.

The Yankees had just completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals, outscoring them 26-4. With momentum building ahead of Thursday night's matchup vs. the Chicago White Sox, the news of Loaisiga's injury hit at an unfortunate time.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, reporting the news from Boone ahead of the game against Chicago. His post confirmed the team would be without one of its key arms for the remainder of 2025.

“Jonathan Loáisiga will miss the rest of the season with a flexor strain, Aaron Boone said.

He does not need surgery, so a positive there.”

The Loaisiga injury follows a familiar pattern. The 30-year-old had previously been on the injured list with mid-back tightness earlier this August. Just as he was nearing a return, elbow soreness resurfaced and was eventually diagnosed as a flexor strain. While surgery isn't required, the issue continues a long line of arm troubles that have plagued his career.

Over 30 appearances this year, Loaisiga posted a 4.25 ERA with 25 strikeouts and a 1.48 WHIP. Though his numbers weren’t overpowering, his versatility allowed Boone to stretch the bullpen with multi-inning outings or fill high-leverage gaps—a role that becomes difficult to replace.

For a team still clawing for position in the MLB playoff race 2025, the timing couldn’t be worse. Entering Thursday, the Yankees sit at 73-60, third in the AL East and holding the second wild-card spot. They trail the Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games and lead the Seattle Mariners by the same margin, with the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers still lurking close behind.

The injury adds pressure on the Yankees manager to navigate the final stretch without one of his most versatile bullpen arms. With Loaisiga out, the club may need to rely more heavily on Triple-A reinforcements or recent 2025 trade deadline acquisitions. David Bednar and Camilo Doval, added midseason, now join key relievers like Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to anchor a bullpen facing increased demands during the 2025 playoff push.

Boone’s update, while slightly softened by the non-surgical prognosis, could signal a larger shift. With the reliever on a one-year, $5 million deal and a history of shoulder and elbow setbacks dating back to 2021, this might be the end of his tenure with the Yankees.

The team’s recent 7-3 run and 11-4 stretch over the last 15 games have rekindled playoff hopes, but losing a trusted arm now tests the limits of the Yankees bullpen depth. Every decision from here could impact the team’s October fate. With just over 30 games remaining, the update on Loaisiga becomes a defining moment in a tight, unforgiving playoff race.

