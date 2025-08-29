The New York Yankees are considering moving left-hander Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen as they push toward the postseason. The potential shift would strengthen the Yankees' pitching depth and give manager Aaron Boone a flexible left-handed pitcher capable of handling both high-leverage spots and multi-inning assignments during the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.

Yarbrough, who last pitched Tuesday during a Triple-A rehab outing, may rejoin the major league roster as early as Sunday. Rather than slotting back into the rotation, the plan under discussion is to use him out of the bullpen for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

MLB's Bryan Hoch took to X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting the update ahead of the Yankees' series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. The post revealed Boone’s early comments during pregame media availability.

“Ryan Yarbrough last pitched Tuesday in Triple-A. Aaron Boone said the Yankees are discussing using him out of the bullpen, which could happen as soon as Sunday.”

The update from the Yankees manager signals a timely shift as the MLB playoff race heats up. Entering Thursday, New York holds a 73-60 record, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games in the AL East and sitting one game behind the Boston Red Sox for second place. More importantly, they currently hold the second AL Wild Card spot, 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and 2.5 ahead of the Kansas City Royals.

The potential bullpen move is more than just an injury workaround. His numbers suggest he’s well-suited for relief, with a 3.74 ERA as a reliever compared to 4.65 as a starter. Career splits also show effectiveness against left-handed hitters, limiting them to a .209 average and a .342 slugging percentage.

In 2025, the southpaw has posted a 3.90 ERA over 55.1 innings with a 3.78 expected ERA. These numbers, combined with his ability to pitch in bulk innings or matchups, make him a strong fit for a New York bullpen needing flexibility.

The Yankees pitching depth has been tested this season by injuries and constant rotation reshuffling. With younger arms like Will Warren and Luis Gil currently holding spots in the starting rotation, moving Yarbrough to the bullpen gives Boone a more experienced option to cover short starts or step into high-leverage situations. Trade additions David Bednar and Camilo Doval, alongside Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, round out a revamped bullpen tasked with staying sharp through the final stretch of the 2025 MLB season.

Yarbrough signed a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason, and maximizing his value without disrupting the rotation is a smart play. Boone’s consideration of the move reflects the broader theme of roster adaptability—something the Bronx Bombers have leaned on throughout the season.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead against the White Sox, the Yankees allowed Chicago to rally. With the game tightening early, the bullpen’s role is already becoming critical—a factor that makes Yarbrough’s potential transition even more impactful.