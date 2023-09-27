The New York Yankees are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees shut out the Blue Jays in game one of this series 2-0. New York only had five hits on the night, and those came off the bat of five different players. The two runs came in the top of the ninth inning off the bat of Austin Wells. He hit a two-run home run to give the Yankees a lead. Michael King was the starting pitcher, and he was fantastic. King threw six innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out five in the win. Jhony Brito was the winning pitcher after throwing two scorless innings, and Clay Holmes picked up his 23rd save of the season.

The Blue Jays finished the game with just three hits in the game. Alejandro Kirk, Matt Chapman, and Bo Bichette were the three players on the Blue Jays to collect a hit in the game. Kevin Gausman was outstanding on the mound. He threw seven shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out five. Jordan Romano was the losing pitcher in the game after he gave up the home run in the ninth inning.

Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees. Jose Berrios will take the mound for the Blue Jays.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+180)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-220)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

TV: YES Network, SportsNet Canada

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Gerrit Cole is on the fast track to another Cy Young award. He has been a bright spot for the Yankees during a very poor season. Cole has been outstanding over his last seven starts, as well. In those games, Cole has thrown 39 2/3 innings, allowed just 26 hits, struck out 47, walked just five, and he has a 1.59 ERA. He has been throwing the ball extremely well, and opposing teams are having a very tough time against him. He should be able to keep that going in this game, and shut down the Blue Jays.

Cole has dominated the Blue Jays this season. In three starts, Cole has a 0.46 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and Toronto is hitting .181 off him. Cole has been able to shut down the Blue Jays in all his starts this season, and that should not change in this game. If Cole can continue to pitch well, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Berrios is pitching well this season. He has a 3.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings. In September, Berrios has been throwing the ball well. He has thrown 25 2/3 innings, struck out 28, walked only three, and he has a 2.81 ERA. In September, opponents are batting just .219 off him. Berrios has been a huge help for the Blue Jays as they are fighting for a playoff spot. If Berrios can continue to pitch well, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty close game. Both pitchers are throwing the ball well, and that will continue in this game. With that said, I believe the under will hit. With the under hitting, I think the Blue Jays will cover the spread as underdogs.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-220), Under 7.5 (-120)