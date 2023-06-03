The New York Yankees could be one of the most active teams at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Yankees are among the top contenders for the 2023 World Series, but the team might have to make a midseason acquisition or two in order to improve its chances of winning a championship.

With more than one-third of the 2023 MLB season complete, the Yankees are facing the reality that they will have a hard time winning the AL East as currently constructed. The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball. By becoming the first team to reach 40 wins, the Rays went seven games ahead of the Yankees in the loss column. The Baltimore Orioles are also in New York's way, occupying second place in the AL East for much of the season.

The Yankees are usually active MLB Tade Deadline participants. Last year, the team traded for Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, Harrison Bader and Andrew Benintendi. If New York is in striking distance of first place with the chance to earn a first-round playoff bye, the Yankees could make several deadline additions, yet again.

What players might New York go after? Let's take a look at to early Yankees 2023 MLB trade deadline targets.

Randal Grichuk, Colorado Rockies

Randal Grichuk will likely be in trade rumors all the way until the Aug. 1 deadline. The Colorado Rockies outfielder fits the description of a player who is likely to be moved during the season. Grichuk is a veteran in the final year of his contract who plays for a team that won't go to the playoffs. The Rockies occupy last place in the NL West with the worst record in the National League. Grichuk isn't overly expensive, making a $9.333 million base salary in the season before he hits free agency.

The Yankees could stick Grichuk in left field. The position has been the team's biggest weakness since the offseason. New York was hoping that Aaron Hicks could be competent in the corner outfield. Instead, Hicks played so poorly that the Yankees had to outright release him. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .623 OPS aren't the answer.

After missing the first month of the season, Grichuk is hitting .347/.404/.480. He's still been productive away from hitter-friendly Coors Field with a .286 batting average in road games. Grichuk only has one home run and nine RBI in 26 games, but he could regain some of his power in pinstripes. Grichuk was somewhat of a Yankee killer during his time with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rockies outfielder has a .532 slugging percentage in 120 plate appearances at Yankee Stadium.

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson has been linked to the Yankees in the past, and it could make sense for New York to finally acquire the outfielder. Like Grichuk, Pederson is going to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and his current team doesn't appear to be a contender. Before suffering a hand injury that sent him to the IL, Pederson was hitting .235/.351/.494 with five home runs in 26 games. The Giants outfielder was an All-Star last season, hitting 23 home runs with a career-high .874 OPS.

The Yankees always risk trading for a player who has trouble succeeding under the bright lights of New York. It was the case two years ago when the team acquired Joey Gallo. The evidence suggests that Pederson might thrive after being sent to the Bronx. During the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series run, Pederson hit .382/.432/.559 in 16 playoff games. After being sent to the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, Pederson hit three postseason homes during another championship run.

The next few weeks will likely determine Pederson's availability. If the Giants continue to hover around .500, they might choose to hold onto Pederson and look to earn one of the NL's three wild-card spots. Any kind of prolonged losing skid could force San Francisco to entertain offers for the outfielder.