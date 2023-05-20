Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Yankees made the difficult decision to designate Aaron Hicks for assignment on Saturday, despite having 2.5 years left on his seven-year, $70 million deal with the organization. Nevertheless, fans have been wanting Hicks gone for quite some time, and needless to say, they were quite happy after the news dropped.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Bye bye Aaron Hicks thank you for uniting Yankee fans in slandering you pic.twitter.com/9RRkjFEZ1A — shane (@lilshanel69) May 20, 2023

YESSIR BYE BYE AARON HICKS — sauce cheesehead gardner(7-10) (@cheeseheadsauce) May 20, 2023

The Aaron Hicks era was…I don’t know what the Aaron Hicks era was. — Matt DiBari 🐢 (@Mattpat11) May 20, 2023

Aaron Hicks is designated for assignment! — Butch Spina (@butchbingo) May 20, 2023

While many were happy about Hicks being gone, there were others who couldn’t help but point out the good times he had with the Yankees:

– The diving catch against Minnesota

– The 3-Run HR in the playoffs off Verlander

– The game tying 3-Run HR off Pressly last year It ended on about as bad of a note as possible but Aaron Hicks really did have some great times as a Yankee. Thanks Hicksypic.twitter.com/blutjgep7x — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) May 20, 2023

Aaron Hicks was nice to us last weekend. I feel bad tbh — Jakob (@NestorCaddy) May 20, 2023

Hicks had been starting to swing it better as of late, going 4 for 11 in his last four games. But, it was too little too late. On the year, the veteran is slashing just .188 with one homer in 76 plate appearances. Not good enough by any means.

Does this mean his career is over? Absolutely not. Hicks just needs a fresh start in a new market. He’s still a good defender and can hit at times. There’s a good chance Hicks refinds himself elsewhere.

Hicks finishes his Yankees career with a .232 average in 7.5 seasons and signed that mammoth contract in 2019. Unfortunately, he failed to hit over .220 since putting pen to paper.

New York actually traded for Greg Allen on Friday, who will replace Hicks on the 40-man roster. The Yankees have seven days to pull off a trade for the outfielder. If not, he heads to irrevocable waivers.

We’ll see if another ball club looks to add Hicks. Given his experience, it’s very likely he has a new home shortly.