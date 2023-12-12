New York revealed Juan Soto's new jersey number as former Padres star settles in after his blockbuster MLB trade.

The New York Yankees have made strides during the 2023 offseason. Namely, the Yankees revamped their roster with a headline MLB trade for former Padres left fielder Juan Soto. As Soto prepares for a new journey in New York, the team has taken a step to further welcome him to the team. His jersey number has finally been revealed.

Can Juan Soto etch #22 in New York history books during his time with the Yankees?

Soto's will wear #22, per the New York Yankees' X post:

The Shuffle that never sleeps. #22, Juan Soto. pic.twitter.com/8NKfYvX2ub — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 12, 2023

The talented left fielder also wore #22 with the Padres, so the move to keep his number is fitting. Perhaps his number will become iconic in New York. If his production from his San Diego days stays the same or increases, then his threads will undoubtedly become a fan favorite.

Soto played a career-high 162 games with the Padres during the 2023 season. The 25-year-old batted an average of .275, hit 35 home runs, had 109 RBI, and boasted an OPS of .930. The latter two of his stats were ranked top ten in the MLB, per ESPN.

Furthermore, Soto's durability and impressive play helped the Padres achieve a winning record. San Diego went 82-80. However, the team still missed the playoffs.

Of course, Soto wants to help the Yankees avenge the fate of their last few seasons. In 2023, New York finished with the same record as the Padres. Likewise, the Yankees missed the postseason. NY wants to make it out of the AL East in 2024.

As MLB trades continue to drop, what other moves will the Yankees make to improve their team? Rumors suggest Yoshinubo Yammato could be the next star to land in New York. Only time will tell as the offseason progresses.