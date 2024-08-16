The New York Yankees have brought catcher Jose Trevino back from the 10-day Injured List after a short rehab assignment following a quad injury.

The Yankees just concluded a three-game series in Chicago with the White Sox and will be in Detroit Friday to start a series with the Tigers. Trevino will be able to return to the lineup for manager Aaron Boone in that game. While Trevino is back on the active list, the Yankees sent backup catcher Carlos Narvaez back to Triple A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Trevino was splitting time at catcher with rookie Austin Wells before the injury, but he is likely to see less playing time upon his return because Wells has been hitting so well in recent weeks. Prior to his time on the IL, Trevino was slashing .244/.303/.411 with eight home runs and 27 runs batted in along with 22 runs scored.

Wells has often found himself in the clean-up spot for the Yankees. The 24-year-old Wells is slashing .257/.347/.426 this season and he has nine home runs and 36 RBI. He is in his second year with the Yankees after a limited role with the team as a rookie.

He slashed .229/.257/.486 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 2023. He has clearly become more comfortable at the Major League level this year, and Boone has shown that he believes in him both as a hitter and behind the plate.

Wells went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 triumph over the White Sox.

Trevino has delivered at a higher level

While Trevino's numbers have not been overly impressive in 2024, he has been an All-Star in the past. He made the American League All-Star team in the 2022 season.

Trevino played in 115 games for the Bronx Bombers that year and he slashed .248/.283/.388 while pounding 11 home runs and 43 RBI. That is the only season that Trevino has played more than 89 games in his career. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers before he moved on to the Yankees in 2022.

The Yankees are in first place in the American League East and they are engaged in a tight battle with the Baltimore Orioles for the division lead. The Yankees have won 12 of their last 17 games after a long midseason lull that saw them give back the huge advantage they had gained during a strong start to the season.

The Yankees' offense seems to be hitting its stride once again. They have scored eight run or more in three of their last four victories. In the one game that they did not reach that level, outfielder Juan Soto blasted three home runs in a 4-1 victory over the White Sox.