Yankees need to admit they’re wrong about Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The New York Yankees recent run of postseason disappointment continued in the 2022 season when they were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros. Despite their dominance throughout the regular season, the Yankees couldn’t turn it into a World Series appearance, and will once again be heading back to the drawing board this offseason.

This is a very important offseason for the Yankees. They will have to deal with the Aaron Judge free agency saga, which will play a huge role in determining the future of the franchise. But there are other big decisions that need to be made, with one being whether or not the left side of the infield should be completely revamped for the Yanks.

The third base and shortstop positions were patrolled by Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and while both were solid defenders, they didn’t produce much at the plate. Despite the front office’s recent defense of Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa, they need to own up to their mistake and seek out replacements for the pair this offseason.

The Yankees need to move on from Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa this offseason

As previously mentioned, Judge will be the primary concern for the Yankees this offseason, but they can’t ignore their other various needs just because of him. Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa both struggled mightily throughout the regular season and the playoffs, and it feels like the team cannot afford to run it back with them on board as starters again next season.

Both Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa were picked up last offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in hopes that they could hold down the left side of the infield for New York. Instead, they both had their own individual struggles that contributed to the Yankees downfall, and even though it was only one season, it feels like the team should have seen enough from this combination.

In his previous stops with the Twins and the Atlanta Braves, Donaldson had value because of his ability to hit home runs. But his power numbers dipped this season, and so did his batting average (.222 BA, 15 HR, 62 RBI, .682 OPS). Donaldson remains a strong defender at third base, but his bat took a major step back this season, and considering how he will be 37 by the time the 2023 season starts, it doesn’t seem like a bounce back season is in store.

Kiner-Falefa, on the other hand, did what he’s done pretty much throughout his entire career. He doesn’t hit for power, and will typically sport a batting average between .260 and .280. But Kiner-Falefa is a strong fielder who can rack up 20 stolen bases when he finds his way on base. He has value, but not as an everyday player on a team looking to contend for championships.

The Yankees front office defended the pair despite their struggles as they gear up for free agency. That doesn’t seem like a sign that they are intending on moving on from them this offseason, but if New York wants to actually win a World Series, they may want to consider searching for replacements at these two spots.

For whatever reason, despite the fact they got swept out of the playoffs by the Astros, the Yankees believe they have a World Series caliber team. It’s become exponentially clear to everyone else, though, that that isn’t the case. If it were, New York would have actually made it to the World Series by now.

A big reason for their struggles are due to the front office making decisions like the one they made with Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa (or appear to be leaning towards). Settling for mediocrity isn’t going to cut it in the MLB, especially when that mediocrity involves willingly holding onto two players who couldn’t get their OPS above .700 this season.

Donaldson’s $21 million salary for next season simply isn’t worth it at this point, and while Kiner-Falefa makes sense to bring back since he’s heading into his final arbitration year, he only makes sense as a bench option at this point. When Opening Day comes around for the 2023 season, neither of these guys should be penciled into the Yankees lineup.

Whether the front office agrees, and makes the moves needed to beef up their lineup this offseason, will determine the success of the team next season. So far, they don’t seem too inclined to move on from this duo, which is a big mistake considering what we saw this year.

The Yankees need to make big upgrades if they intend on making it to the World Series; holding onto Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa isn’t a big move, though. Until the front office realizes that, New York will continue to find themselves in the same spot with each passing season.