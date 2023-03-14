Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New York Yankees are looking for different ways to use Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A shortstop by trade, Kiner-Falefa has played second base and third base in recent spring training games. Now, the Yankees plan to give Kiner-Falefa a shot in the outfield.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that he plans to start Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field in a game later this week. Kiner-Falefa has been working with former Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher as he prepares to make a position change for New York.

Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees’ starting shortstop for the 2022 season. New York’s plan to give him reps in the outfield appears to be an admission that the 27-year-old won’t keep his starting job for the 2023 MLB season.

Shortstops Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe are two of New York’s top three prospects. They have been battling for the starting job in Yankees’ spring training.

Boone sounded encouraged about Kiner-Falefa’s chances of becoming a successful outfielder. The veteran is a former Gold Glove shortstop. He’s also played at least 20 games at third base, catcher and second base during his MLB career. The career infielder has never played the outfield in the pros.

The Yankees could sure use another option in the outfield. Starting center fielder Harrison Bader is expected to miss around six weeks with an oblique strain. New York spent $360 million to re-sign Aaron Judge, but the organization didn’t acquire another marquee position player in free agency.

Aaron Hicks is slated to be the team’s starting left fielder. Second-year player Oswaldo Cabrera could see plenty of playing time in the outfield if Hicks and Kiner-Falefa continue to struggle at the plate.

Kiner-Falefa hit .261/.314/.642 last season. The shortstop was eventually benched in the playoffs.