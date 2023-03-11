Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa seems prepared to lose the New York Yankees starting shortstop job. After manning the position for the 2022 season, Kiner-Falefa realizes that the Yankees might go with another option for the 2023 campaign.

The Yankees have begun to shift Isiah Kiner-Falefa around the infield in spring training. It could be a sign that New York is looking to make Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza the team’s starting shortstop on Opening Day.

On Saturday, Kiner-Falefa will play his second straight spring training game at second base. The Yankees plan to play him at third base Sunday.

“That’s three in a row moving around,” Kiner-Falefa said, via The New York Post. “I don’t want to make too much of it, but it’s definitely something.”

Kiner-Falefa wants to show that he can contribute to the team in 2023, whether it’s at shortstop or another position. Even if he loses the spring training shortstop battle, Kiner-Falefa said he’d rather stay with the Yankees than get traded to another team.

“That’s why I’m kind of happy that I’m able to show it off the next couple days because I need a role on this team if I’m not playing shortstop,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I have an opportunity the next couple of days to put myself in a role. If it’s not at shortstop, then maybe that allows us to hold on to me. It’s nothing I can control, but at the end of the day, I’m looking at this opportunity to cement myself here.”

Kiner-Falefa struggled at the plate in his first season with the Yankees. In 142 games, the 27-year-old hit .261/.314/.327. Kiner-Falefa only hit four home runs, though he added 22 stolen bases.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone eventually benched Kiner-Falefa in the playoffs. Known for his defense, Kiner-Falefa started to make miscues in the field that no longer made his issues at the plate tolerable.

Volpe and Peraza are two of the Yankees’ top three prospects. They are also young and unproven. Kiner-Falefa’s ability to play all over the field could allow him to find playing time.

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson struggled last season and is no lock to be in the lineup every day. Boone said Kiner-Falefa could see time in the outfield in light of Harrison Bader’s recent oblique strain.