The New York Yankees gave their fans plenty to cheer about on Sunday when they scored two wins against the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training. Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe also shined in the game against Toronto, and his performance in that contest has New York fans buzzing about his potential of becoming a star soon in the big leagues.

Anthony Volpe records his second knock of the day and then immediately swipes second AND third! pic.twitter.com/GJhB5uDdww — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 26, 2023

Selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Volpe went 2-for-4 and also showed his wheels with two stolen bases in New York York’s 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays. While it does still unlikely that Volpe will make the Yankees’ regular-season roster, what he showed on the field Sunday must have made quite an impression on the team’s decision-makers.

In 2022, Volpe spent his time with two teams in the minor leagues. He played for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and for the Somerset Patriots, coming up with an aggregate batting average of .249 to go with an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .460. At still just 21 years old, Volpe still has plenty of time to polish his skills which, hopefully, will have him ready enough to crack the Yankees’ big league lineup sooner than later.

Plus, Volpe can still turn more heads in spring training with a bunch of games left to play for the Yankees, who have won two of their first three games in the Grapefruit League. COming up next for the Yankees is a date with the Detroit Tigers on Monday and a meeting with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.