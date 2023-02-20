As the New York Yankees enter Spring Training, the battle to become the team’s starting shortstop is arguably their most interesting storyline. Manager Aaron Boone made the Yankees‘ shortstop competition a bit more interesting with a surprising Spring Training decision.

Oswald Peraza, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Volpe will play more than one position throughout Spring Training, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Boone did not say where each of the contenders would be playing nor if the position change would make an impact on becoming the eventual starting shortstop.

Peraza is considered the favorite to land the starting job. A former top prospect, Peraza made his MLB debut for the Yankees last season. He hit .306 with a home run, two RBI and two stolen bases over 18 games. Peraza may be the Yankees’ shortstop of the present, and potentially future, but he’ll have to get used to a position change. He has just 16 games of experience playing a position outside of SS (second base) in his professional career.

Kiner-Falefa is the player who should be most accustomed to the switch. Over his five-year MLB career, Kiner-Falefa has spent time at second and third base and even catcher alongside shortstop. If Peraza is poised to land the starting job, maybe Aaron Boone wants to rely on Kiner-Falefa’s versatility.

Volpe has played essentially his entire career at shortstop. He has 245 games at short compared to just five games split between second and third base. Still, Volpe has high potential and the Yankees would be smart to find ways to get him on the field.

Even if Peraza is the presumed favorite, the Yankees are still waiting to announce who will start. All three candidates will go through a bit of a positional change before that announcement is made.