The New York Yankees are doing their best to stay afloat without Aaron Judge, who is currently on the injured list dealing with a strained right big toe. With Judge's absence approaching the two-week mark, it seems like he could be making progress, as highlighted by a second platelet-rich plasma injection that the star outfielder has recently received.

Typically speaking, it would seem like this sort of injection wouldn't be good news for Judge, as continuing to need work on his toe wouldn't be seen as a great sign. But according to Spencer Stein, a sports orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone Health, this sort of injection is a normal part of the healing process for folks who have suffered the sort of injury Judge is currently working through.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Overall, this is normal. My concern is that it’s turf toe type injury, which is an injury on the bottom of the foot, which certainly takes time. So they’re on top of it, which is a good sign, but they just have to keep an eye on it. Now that the swelling has kind of gone down, it’s a little bit easier to examine.” – Spencer Stein, The Athletic

So while Yankees fans may be concerned with this recent update on Judge's injury status, this seems to be a fairly routine part of his recovery. Despite that, it still may take another month or so for Judge to find his way back onto the field for the Yankees, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his injury status to see how he responds to this recent injection.