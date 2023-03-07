As he looks to gain more positional versatility, Aaron Judge has been taking reps in left field during New York Yankees Spring Training. Manager Aaron Boone has now decided to start Judge in left for two upcoming Yankees Spring Training games.

Judge will play left field on March 8 and 9, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The Yankees are scheduled to take on the Cardinals on the 8 and their rival Red Sox on the 9.

Right field is Judge’s home in Yankee Stadium. Judge has played 562 games in right compared to zero in left throughout his major league career. However, with the Yankees’ current roster construction, Judge understands a move might be necessary.

If Judge stays in right, slugger Giancarlo Stanton is pigeonholed into the designated hitter spot. If Judge were to move to left, Stanton could potentially play right, opening up the DH for another player on the roster. While Stanton is a potential injury risk playing the outfield regularly, Judge changing positions would allow New York to be flexible in their lineup construction.

However, this is still Spring Training. Teams, including the Yankees, are trying new things out that might not necessarily stick come Opening Day. New York knows that Judge thrives in right. While he may get a few opportunities in left, Judge getting a Spring Training start is more exploratory than definite.

Regardless of where he plays, the Yankees will be happy to have Aaron Judge’s bat in the lineup. He’s coming off of a historic MVP season in which the outfielder hit .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI.

The Yankees plan on having Judge in their outfield for years to come. Aaron Boone is experimenting to see just how many ways he can utilize the New York star.