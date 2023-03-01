New York Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge is known for his team-first mindset. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to hear that Judge’s 2023 individual goal isn’t to hit 62 home runs again. Instead, he’s focused on becoming a more “complete player,” per MLB Network on Twitter.

“Even growing up as a kid, it was about being a complete player,” Judge said. “I never wanted to be just a hitter. I never wanted to be just a defensive guy, I wanted to try and be well-rounded. Help out any way I could.”

He also shared an in-depth answer on his goal for 2023.

“This year, I think just contact rate, maybe a two-strike approach,” Judge said. “Situational hitting. That’s what wins ball games down the stretch really. When you got ducks on the pond, you gotta drive those guys in.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judge, who’s primarily played right field for the Yankees throughout his career, could be in line for a defensive change. Early reports from Spring Training have stated that New York may try Aaron Judge out in left field, with Giancarlo Stanton moving to right. Judge has said he’s willing to do whatever is best for the team.

Judge is going to focus on the little things this year, but he surely wouldn’t mind another 60-plus home run campaign. In the end, his main goal is to lead the Yankees back to the World Series. New York is championship-starved after not appearing in the Fall Classic since 2009.

It will be interesting to see how Aaron Judge fares in his first season as captain of the Yankees.