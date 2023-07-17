The New York Yankees are not having a great start to the second half of the 2023 MLB regular season. They just lost a three-leg series on the road to the Colorado Rockies, two games to one, which ended in an infuriating 8-7 loss in extra innings Sunday.

Despite losing to the worst team in the National League West division, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still believes there's enough time for his team to transform into a legitimate World Series contender.

“It’s baseball. Major League Baseball. Save it with that question. We got two and a half months to put ourselves in a position to be championship-caliber,” Boone said, per Gary Phillips of The Daily News.

“We got to go. It’s on us. We got to go prove that. As far as who we’re playing – Major League Baseball. You’re going to beat some good teams. You’re gonna lose some series to teams that are struggling. It’s a grind every time you go out there and put a Major League Baseball uniform on. I don’t buy into that garbage at all. They outlasted us today. We’re obviously pissed off in the moment that we lost a series, but it’s a series we lost, and we got to move on from it and go try and play well in California.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Rizzo, who went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Rockies and has gone just 6-for-38 in his last 10 games, would rather focus on what's ahead than sulk in the corner following the defeat in Denver.

“It’s what we do for a living. If we just want to put our heads down and feel bad for ourselves, that’s never a key for success. So we’ll get on a plane, we’ll talk amongst each other, and it’s all good stuff, and we’ll get ready for Anaheim.”

The Yankees dropped to 50-44, good for last place in the American League East division.

Coming up next for New York is a three-game set against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim which begins this Monday. There's no cure for the Yankees' malaise but winning, so they're hoping to turn things around sooner than later.