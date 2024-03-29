The New York Yankees didn't have their star pitcher to begin the season. Ahead of Thursday's 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, Gerrit Cole was recently placed on a 60-day IL due to inflammation on his right elbow. Regardless, a specific return date might already be planned. Cole spoke to reporters just before the team's season opener, stating that he was “feeling good” and that he hopes to be back around June 1, the speculated target date for his return. (per New York Post's John Heyman)
In the absence of Cole, Nestor Cortes took over the starting reigns on opening day — and the Yankees made sure they'd take home the victory over their recent rivals.
Houston went on a 4-0 start, much to the delight of their home crowd. The Astros managed three runs alone in the first inning. They would follow that up with a Jake Meyers homer in the second. However, a thrilling Yankees comeback ensued, with Oswaldo Cabrera batting a home run to tie the game. A sacrifice fly by the debuting Alex Verdugo resulted in a go-ahead run by Yankees star Aaron Judge.
To seal the deal, it was newcomer Juan Soto who showed out on his NY debut. The Astros were on the verge of a game-tying run when Kyle Tucker hit a single to the right. Soto then made a game-saving throw to catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged out Astros' Mauricio Dubon at homeplate.
The Astros challenged the play, but upon review, the call was widthheld, giving Juan Soto a first game to remember.
