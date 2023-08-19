The New York Yankees are still on a free fall, as they failed to arrest their losing skid anew on Saturday. The Yankees have now lost seven games in a row following an 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Red Sox at home. That loss also left New York manager Aaron Boone trying to make sense of his team's struggles — again.

“We’re sick animals, in a lot of ways,” Boone said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “It’s the grind of the sport. We’ve got to come ready to go tomorrow and fight our way through this. Through this, you find out about people. You get your character revealed. You’ve got to keep showing up.”

The Yankees dropped to three games under .500 (60-63) and are just a Sunday loss away from getting swept by the Red Sox. Making the situation feel even worse for Boone and the Yankees is the team's anemic offense of late. The Yankees have scored just four runs over their last four games, a stretch that also saw them get blanked twice during an embarrassing series against the Atlanta Braves.

The only run New York scored on Saturday was from a solo homer by reigning American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge in the sixth inning to cut Boston's lead down to five. Gerrit Cole was also not in his best form in the Red Sox game, as he surrendered six earned runs on seven hits with a walk issued along with four strikeouts.

The Yankees will once again look to snap their skid when they face off against Boston in a series finale on Sunday before hosting the Washington Nationals in a three-game set that starts on Tuesday.