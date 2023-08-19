As the losses keep piling up, New York Yankees fans are being forced to accept their new reality. A sub .500 team in last place and seven games out of the playoffs. There is no room for denial with a prognosis that grim. The organization's proud tradition of consistency and contention is no where to be found these days.

A 8-3 blowout loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, their sixth defeat in a row, has plunged this group to new lows, so deep that it would take a true storybook finish to the 2023 season for the Yankees to force their way back up to the surface. Manager Aaron Boone is trying to salvage this ill-fated rescue mission, taking matters into his own hands.

“Aaron Boone says he had a talk with the team after last night’s loss,” Max Goodman of NJ.com tweeted. “The message was to make sure the Yankees control how they come to the park each day, not losing sight of why they started playing baseball. He said morale in the clubhouse is OK and a turnaround is coming.”

Those hopeful words ring hallow to this fan base right now. People demand results. The thought that such a huge “turnaround” would even be needed with just six weeks left in the regular season is a concept many cannot even wrap their heads around. This franchise is in territory it hasn't chartered in almost 30 years.

Enduring beatdowns by the Red Sox in Yankee Stadium is not something to which can be easily accustomed. This group must show some fight, not solely to claw their way back into the American League Wild Card Race but to regain their identity.

Poor starting pitching performances and lackluster at-bats cannot persist for the remainder of the year. More importantly, though, this clubhouse cannot implode. Players have to heed Boone's words and just escape into the game while blocking everything else out.

Channeling the child-like enthusiasm that shined brightly during after-school pick-up games might be the only way for the Yankees to recapture that spark. Besides, many fans already think they resemble a Little League team.