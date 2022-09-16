Aaron Boone drops pivotal Harrison Bader injury update

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a pivotal injury update on outfielder Harrison Bader, per Marly Rivera. Rivera reported that Boone said Bader is expected to play in rehab games this weekend and could debut for the Yankees as soon as Tuesday.

Bader has yet to play with the Yankees. The centerfielder was acquired in a pre-trade deadline deal in return for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Up to this point, the trade has worked out extremely well for St. Louis. Montgomery found his rhythm with the Cardinals and has helped them emerge as the NL Central favorites.

But Harrison Bader’s potential impact on the Yankees should not be overlooked. The Yankees will benefit from having a superb fielding centerfielder like Bader. Aaron Boone considers him to be one of the best centerfielders in baseball for a reason. His presence will have a crucial effect up and down the roster.

It will allow pitchers to feel more confident knowing that a Gold Glove winner is patrolling centerfield. Bader playing center will also allow Aaron Judge to settle in right field. Judge has bounced between center and right throughout the season.

It should be noted that Harrison Bader won’t offer much in the way of offensive productivity. For his career, he’s a .246 hitter with a .729 OPS. But he is someone who can cause havoc when on base as a result of his speed.

The Yankees are excited to see Bader in action. He will play a major role in helping New York down the stretch.