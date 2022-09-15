‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade

Harrison Bader has yet to play for the New York Yankees following the midseason trade that sent him there. Although he is finally shaping up to play soon after rehabbing a foot injury, Yankees fans are still caught up on the trade that has only looked worse as time goes on.

While Bader has worked his way back from a foot injury, Jordan Montgomery, who the Yankees traded in order to land Bader, is shining with the Cardinals. He has a 2.05 ERA after leaving the Yankees and has not been shy about discussing the pressures of playing in The Bronx and explaining why he has been so much better with the Redbirds.

Although the Yankees still have one of the best records in. baseball, moving on from a pitcher finding his groove when the team needs pinching is a rough look. The fanbase has been unhappy about it, especially because the player the team got in return has been injured. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Bader hasn’t been aware of the noise from Yankees fans and pushed back on it by saying that it’s pointless.

“Is that what they’re saying? I haven’t seen that,” Harrison Bader said of Yankees fans, via The Athletic. “Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster. And in a time when you’re trying to get back, as much as it is physical, there is an element to the subconscious. It’s a career. It’s important. I’m not taking my time, not going slowly by any means. We’re going to do it right.”

Bader’s phenomenal defense in center field should be very helpful when he finally gets the chance to make his Yankees debut, which should come next week if all goes well. The Yankees need a jolt of energy as the end of the regular season draws near.