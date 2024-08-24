New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is giving a slightly humorous answer to the question of whether Alex Rodriguez should be immortalized at Monuments Park. Boone was asked by a reporter if Yankee Stadium should include Rodriguez at that special museum.

“Oh Kirschner,” Boone replied to the question, when posed by The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner. Boone's response resulted in a round of laughter from the reporters assembled around him, per the New York Daily News.

Boone then took a serious note, saying that it would be reasonable to include Rodriguez at Monuments Park. The park is a museum-like space at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. It includes plaques, monuments and other memorabilia from famous Yankees players over the years.

Alex Rodriguez is one of the most memorable Yankees in recent years

Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004-2013, and again in 2015 and 2016. The legendary slugger famously came to the Bronx in a 2004 trade with the Texas Rangers, that sent Alfonso Soriano to Texas. Rodriguez went on to help the Yankees win the World Series in 2009. That was the last time the Bronx Bombers took the MLB championship.

Rodriguez's list of accomplishments in Major League Baseball is quite impressive. Along with the Yankees, Rodriguez played with the Rangers, and Seattle Mariners. He finished his career as a 14-time All-Star. He made the All-Star game every season from 2000-2008, accomplishing that feat with each of the franchises he played with.

The slugger was named the American League MVP three times. He twice won the award as a member of the Bronx Bombers. Rodriguez, or A-Rod as he was known, was the American League home run leader five times. He achieved that while a member of the Yankees and Rangers. He led MLB in runs batted in with the Yankees in 2007.

Alex Rodriguez would love the honor

The Yankees are remembering the members of the 2009 World Series team on Saturday. Rodriguez was the key to the Yankees offense that year. It was the only time the slugger ever won a World Series in his lengthy career. That team won more than 100 regular season games, in one of the franchise's most memorable seasons.

When asked if he would like to be enshrined in Monuments Park, Rodriguez didn't hesitate to give his answer.

“I would love that – that would be a dream come true,” Rodriguez said in May, per Fox News. “But that’s Hal Steinbrenner’s and Randy Levine’s decision. If they say it’s a good thing, I’ll be the first one there. If not, I’ll still love the Yankees and support the Yankees and hope they win a championship this year.”

The slugger's tenure in baseball is not without scandal. Rodriguez served a year-long suspension in 2014 for allegedly violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Many Yankees fans around the world would surely love to see Rodriguez's name, image and likeness enshrined at Monuments Park. Time will tell if the retired All-Star receives that honor.